Vigilance required this bushfire season

There are two threats coming this summer that we all need to be seriously concerned about.
The first is that the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted that this summer in Australia will be hot and dry, affected by the El Nino weather pattern.
This will bring extreme heat and threats of severe bushfires.
As for the second threat, because of the extreme conditions predicated by BOM and relevant fire authorities, that firebugs will be out and about starting fires.
There have already been fires in Queensland, NSW and Tasmania that have not been determined how they started.
There sadly is a very small minority in the national community who light fires to see the fire and watch the response by our brave first responders.
They have no regard for the damage their actions can cause; it is just a thrill for them.
We all need to be vigilant and report anything suspicious, no matter how innocuous it may seem.
One phone call could stop a disaster from happening.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry.
Shout out to the council worker who took the trouble to mow around the plover's nest at the Pitcher Parade dog park this morning (21/9/23). It's good to know you care! Hopefully people will also keep their dogs away from that area for a while.
Lucy Colebrooke-Taylor, Launceston.
THE public discourse relating to the Voice Referendum has revealed an ugly side of our national character.
The 'no' campaign has exceeded the normal bounds of decency.
With breathtaking hypocrisy, they criticise the Voice as divisive while the centrepiece of their campaign is the deliberately divisive tactic of sowing fear, doubt and confusion.
They have politicised the debate in their attempt to damage the reputation of the Prime Minister.
Jacinta Price does not represent the majority of Indigenous folk and her gross misrepresentation of the effects of colonisation on non-First Nations people is not based on reality.
People may vote as they wish, but it is sad that so many of my fellow Australians lack the discernment to reject the nonsense being paraded.
If the referendum fails, it is impossible to see how the country will be more unified and the indigenous cause advanced.
We should be better than this.
Ralph Marshall, Launceston.
THANKS to the Launceston Historical Society and The Examiner for the inspiring article (September 17) on the martyrdom in China of David Barrett, older brother of James who brought the Barretts Music Store to Launceston in 1923.
Yes, humanly speaking, David's going to China in 1897 was not good timing.
But in God's economy, the timing was obviously right.
I'm sure David counted the cost and he was obviously prepared to lay down his life, if need be, for his faith in Christ.
He knew what it was to walk by faith and not by sight.
In the second century, Tertullian, one of the early Church fathers, coined the phrase 'the blood of the martyrs is the seed of the church'.
If ever this was true, it is true of China and of David.
China is currently one of the fastest growing areas in the world for the Christian Church with tens of thousands of Chinese becoming Christians every day.
The demand for bibles appears to be unquenchable.
Many people who study church history attribute this to the many different decades of fierce persecution that the Chinese church has experienced.
In the Gospel of John chapter twelve, verse 24, Jesus foretelling his own death - is quoted as saying that unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies, it remains alone, but if it dies, it bears much fruit.
It was true of Jesus Christ himself and of David Barrett.
Alan Harris, Riverside.
IT DOESN'T surprise me to see the banking community coming out and saying more and more people are switching to the electronic system, but why?
Try booking into a motel, renting a car, going for a meal in the larger cities (where the majority of the population live), all of these refuse cash.
Motels say it's to cover them in case of damage or theft so they can charge you, rent-a-cars the same, eateries say it so the staff can't be terrorised by robbers and the excuses flow.
Bottom line is the businesses don't want the added work that goes with handling cash and the banks don't want to have to employ the staff.
But the majority of the population living close to ATMs doesn't help those who live elsewhere.
And one more point, many of the ATMs are privately owned and pay a franchise to the banks, but to be profitable a normal charge is $2.50 per transaction.
Ripping off the public all because the banks want bigger profits.
Ken Terry, Bridport
