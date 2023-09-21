Family violence perpetrators are the focus of two new federally funded programs which are aimed at preventing re-offending.
Tasmania is receiving $3.1 million for the Innovative Perpetrator Response program, which will trial two projects aimed at breaking the cycles of violence against women and children.
The first project is for a court-mandated behaviour change program that looks at psycho-educational intervention and safety checks for victim-survivors and will form part of a family violence order.
The second offers intensive case management and holistic support with matters such as housing, employment and mental health, while the perpetrator is on remand or on a short sentence.
Federal Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said the innovative programs were aimed at holding offenders to account.
"These programs are about early intervention and response, to change the behaviour of those perpetrating violence and support them to reintegrate in the community," she said.
"They aim to work intensively with domestic violence perpetrators to stop their violent behaviours so that they do not re-offend."
She said the programs also improved the safety of women and children at risk or experiencing family, domestic and sexual violence.
Tasmanian Attorney-General Elise Archer said the projects complement a range of programs for serious offenders already offered as part of the state's $100 million commitment towards the prevention of family violence.
"\I will continue to improve and expand services and programs for inmates to promote opportunities for change, to break the cycle of re-offending, and ensure our community is safe for all Tasmanians."
