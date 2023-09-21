Hometown musician Grace Chia is a familiar face at Junction Arts Festival, but performing an hour long set will be a first.
The hip-hop artist lines up alongside emi emi, Swaz Benjamin and Miss Kaninna on the main stage at Prince's Square on Thursday night.
Chia said she had taken photos at a previous Junction and played a short set of covers in 2019.
"This is my first year doing a full solo act, it's pretty exciting," Chia said.
With roots in poetry, she said her style had developed alongside a love of singing.
"I'm inspired by 90s beats, old school kind of stuff, but bring in a little bit of r&b, a bit of soul, a bit of electronic stuff," she said.
"Then some songs still have those poetry roots and some spoken word things as well."
Chia will be performing in front of friends and family.
"It's so surreal, especially to be in my hometown," she said.
"This is such an exciting time for Launceston where the arts community, the music community, really comes alive and the culture is alive.
"So yeah, that's super exciting, super grateful."
The Junction Arts Festival will continue to roll on through to the weekend with a combination of free and ticketed events.
