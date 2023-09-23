Years ago I was getting in the way of firefighters at a blaze in Kregors Road near the hamlet of Gordon in the state's south.
I had my broom stick with leather straps tied to one end for bashing the scrub flames.
I was dressed inappropriately in shorts and tee shirt.
Suddenly gale force winds fanned the flames.
Sparks stung my legs.
A fire truck came hurtling out of nowhere in reverse gear with the crew hosing the truck and each other to shield them from an uncontrollable monster of a fire.
There was a mad panic.
For the first time in my life I was gripped by a fear that compels humans and animals to bolt, anywhere, even into the flames.
The volunteer firies eventually got it under control.
We were all black with soot.
Now the monster is soon to be at large again across the continent because of hotter temperatures and the El Nino effect.
We sound the alarm each summer but the experts are telling us that this time it's for real.
A wise old soul recently said the coming season will even threaten houses that are well away from bush.
If you live in the bush be prepared to lose your home and your life unless you know what you're doing.
So it brings me to the plight of that panicking fire crew, crunching the gears of the fire truck, in scenes reminiscent of the movie War of the Worlds.
Tasmania has 5680 or more volunteer firefighters and SES crews.
According to a review of the 1979 Fire Service Act by former Auditor General Mike Blake, the volunteers in 2018-19 were valued at more than $80 million, or more than $17,000 each per year.
Blake called for legislation to acknowledge the volunteers and to protect them legally, with issues such as workers compensation and employment rights.
It was jolly nice of him, and he's the best Auditor General I've seen, but I think the government should go further.
Firefighting volunteers are not like the local hospital women's auxiliary or those helping out for Vinnies or Anglicare.
Volunteer firefighters do it for nothing apart from supplied uniforms and training.
Yet they risk their lives every time they get a call-out.
The same with volunteer paramedics.
Governments in Australia pay lip service to them, even though their value is equivalent to more than 80 per cent of firefighting costs each year.
So, we have always had volunteer firies and that's how it has always been, but it is not good enough.
Governments exploit this dedication because it's a cheap but offensive way of saving taxpayers money.
Our pollies boast about how they are spending more and more on our fire-fighting capacity, knowing that there are more than 5680 heroes out there propping up the budget bottom line.
Yes, volunteering is by definition volunteering, so if you pay them it's not volunteering.
But this is not some CWA roster.
These are people who risk their lives for the honorary satisfaction of knowing that they are contributing to our welfare.
I say they should be remunerated somehow.
It could be in the form of tax deductions, although I would sincerely hope this is already permissible.
They could be paid fuel costs, certainly any injury from this voluntary work should be covered, even if the injury is more mental than physical.
I am willing to bet that most of the volunteers are not wealthy, but just middle-class battlers who feel with great pride, that they are doing their civic duty.
It is heartening to see that the Blake review of the 1979 Act recommended a codification of the volunteers, along with things like legal protection and training.
I was surprised that this needed legislation in the 21st century.
thought the 1979 Act would have adequately covered the volunteer brigade but evidently not.
You could think up all manner of assistance for these people, without compromising their dedicated volunteer work.
I think it's outrageous that modern governments can sit back and accept the dedication of these people, with no thought of making their civic gesture more affordable and easier.
Volunteering generally saves taxpayers billions of dollars and volunteer firefighters are at the pointy end of this generosity.
Just saying thanks in some glorified way is just a cop-out.
We should do more.
Defence Force reserves are part time soldiers, sailors and airmen but they get paid for that one night a week parade and bivouacs and even deployment missions as peacekeepers in the Solomons and other places.
I see firefighters in much the same way, except they don't get paid.
Peacekeepers and firies face similar risks.
I think firefighters more so, due to the dangers evident on every bushfire deployment.
We shouldn't take these people for granted.
We should do a lot more for them this summer when we will most likely need them more than ever.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.