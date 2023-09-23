The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Spotlight architect leaves lasting legacy in three-year Launceston blitz

By Marion Sargent
September 23 2023 - 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new premises of the Tasmanian Woolgrowers Agency in Cimitiere Street, Launceston, designed by J Martyn Haenke, an architect with J & T Gunn. Picture by Weekly Courier, March 18, 1905
The new premises of the Tasmanian Woolgrowers Agency in Cimitiere Street, Launceston, designed by J Martyn Haenke, an architect with J & T Gunn. Picture by Weekly Courier, March 18, 1905

J Martyn Haenke sailed into Launceston in February 1903 and in a few short years left an architectural legacy that is still admired today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.