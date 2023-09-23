Spotlight architect leaves lasting legacy in three-year Launceston blitz

J Martyn Haenke sailed into Launceston in February 1903 and in a few short years left an architectural legacy that is still admired today.
He left his mark on Launceston with the 1903 and 1905 renovations of the Launceston Hotel, Brisbane Street, F & W Stewart, Charles Street, St John's Mission House, Canning Street, and at least a dozen residences.
But his most significant building was the Tasmanian Woolgrowers Agency at 180 Cimitiere Street, built in 1904.
The offices and stores for Tasmanian Woolgrowers, which merged with AG Webster in 1956 and became Websters in 1975, are now Spotlight and IO Performance.
The ideas for the building came mainly from the manager, George Cragg, and combined with Martyn's skill as an architect, and J & T Gunn builders, a Mercury reporter declared that a 'grand result' had been produced, so much so that the handsome front might be the entrance to an art gallery.
The front entrance is of stone, 13 feet wide and 19 feet high, and is surmounted by a solid steel and concrete semi-circular pediment.
This is now the entrance to IO Performance.
Inside, the main office was arguably the finest Art Nouveau interior in the southern hemisphere.
The ceiling, supported by six columns, divided into twelve panels, and ornamented with foliage, was originally painted in green, buff, ivory, terra cotta, and gold.
The columns are composed of steel and concrete cased in hand moulded plaster.
Luckily, many of the original features designed by Martyn are still in place.
The columns and ceiling have been painted in more muted tones, and form part of the IO Performance space.
A huge storeroom was at the back of the office, with another floor above.
The auctioneers' room was above the offices.
Horses and carts would come through the back entrance and off-load their bales of wool or sacks of grain and drive out to the other side where the coach house and stables were situated.
Unfortunately, the building facade is a shadow of its former self.
The caretakers' residence at the eastern end was demolished and the building was extended in a similar but pared-down style.
The parapet wall spanning the original building and the arched parapet on the left were removed.
The decorative features around the windows and the five-foot-high carved frieze that once adorned the whole length of the building were rendered over and painted green.
Fortunately, two fragments of the frieze were kept, showing when the Tasmanian Woolgrowers Agency was established in 1886 and the date of the new store in 1904.
When Spotlight moved in, their corporate blue colour was blazoned across the front where the frieze had once been.
In June 1906, J Martyn Haenke departed Launceston in a hurry, leaving behind his fiancée Blanche Withington wearing an engagement ring he never paid for, and eventually became one of the top 10 architects in Los Angeles.
