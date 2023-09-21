The Tasmanian government will table an amendment to the state's Sentencing Act by the end of the year to allow for courts to use alcohol treatment orders as a sentencing option where an offender can demonstrate alcohol dependence was linked to their offending.
Courts can current use court mandated diversion as a sentencing option for drug treatment, but not alcohol treatment.
Attorney-General Elise Archer said the diversion program used therapeutic interventions to ensure that offenders could access the services and treatment needed to address the issues that contributed to recidivism and relapse.
"The program is an important alternative sentencing option that allows offenders to remain in the community, where they are engaged with services to treat their underlying issues, while simultaneously reducing the negative impact on themselves and their families," she said.
"I have seen the enormous benefit the program has delivered for many Tasmanians and now look forward to the program becoming available to offenders with a history of alcohol dependence."
Community Legal Centres Tasmania last year in a submission to a Legislative Council committee said alcohol treatment orders should be available to courts as a sentencing option.
Principal solicitor Ben Bartl said the Sentencing Advisory Council and the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute had both recommended extending drug treatment orders to include alcohol dependence.
Consultation on the government's draft bill will close at midnight on Sunday, 8 October 2023.
