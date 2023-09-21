The Examiner
Tasmanian government looks to introduce alcohol treatment orders

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
September 22 2023 - 4:00am
Court mandated drug diversion is available to offenders with drug dependence, but not alcohol dependence.
The Tasmanian government will table an amendment to the state's Sentencing Act by the end of the year to allow for courts to use alcohol treatment orders as a sentencing option where an offender can demonstrate alcohol dependence was linked to their offending.

