Picking a different platform to book accommodation at Derby has the potential to help fund the future development of the town's world-class mountain bike trails.
Ride Blue Derby Platform is a homegrown innovation to not only hook visitors up with accommodation, but to funnel booking fees into the trail network.
Ride Blue Derby Platform coordinator Caleb Buster said the idea behind the concept was to help make the Derby trail sustainable and self-funded.
"A great way to do that [make it self-funded] is being able to let people make bookings on the Ride Blue Derby website," Mr Buster said.
"Airbnb, booking.com, they all charge a booking fee, and instead of that booking fee going to a big multinational, that fee through Ride Blue Derby is going directly back into the trails to help with maintenance and further development of the trails network."
He said most of the customers were riders with a desire to support the network.
"This is one of the easiest and most tangible ways that people can support the trails," he said.
Mr Buster said the platform raised $11,000 in the first financial year from booking fees after a soft-launch 18 months ago.
"We're hoping to get more operators on board, more owners using the platform and then be able to promote it out to customers," he said.
READ MORE: Armed robbery thug loses conviction appeal
He said there was around 15 operators, and encouraged others already with accommodation businesses in town to join.
"This is a great way that they can advertise to a different market, broaden their reach, so it's a real benefit to operators and also at the same time doing a good deed bringing in revenue into the trail," Mr Buster said.
"It's just about helping operators broaden their market, so it's not just Airbnb, or Booking.com."
He said the sentiment for the platform had been really positive.
Tourism in Derby was good for all of Dorset, Mr Buster said, and the more properties online, the more jobs created and industry growth.
The not-for-profit Blue Derby Foundation is in the process of being transferred the management of Blue Derby from Dorset Council.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.