Cricket North women will play double-headers each Saturday this season in change from last summer.
The Twenty20 matches will be at 10am and 2pm at the same venue.
NTCA administrator David Fry explained it meant they won't have to play after the men's second grade, avoiding issues such as second grade running overtime and poor light.
Meanwhile, second grade will again play 50-over cricket and start at the same time and have the same rules as first grade.
Second grade had been cut back to 45 overs and earlier starts in recent years.
Fry also confirmed the over-40s would now play on Sunday instead of Saturday. They were playing after second grade last year.
Otherwise, men's first and second grade two-day matches start after Christmas with 96 overs per day.
In the men's first-grade competition, Westbury are chasing a three-peat of two-day premierships while South Launceston are pursuing back-to-back Twenty20 titles.
South are chasing their ninth-consecutive women's premiership.
Round one, October 21
South Launceston v Launceston at NTCA no. 2, 10am
Riverside v Westbury at NTCA no. 2, 2pm
Round two, October 28
Westbury v South Launceston at Ingamells Oval, 10am
Launceston v Riverside at Ingamells Oval, 2pm
Round three, November 4
South Launceston v Riverside at NTCA no. 2, 10am
Westbury v Launceston at NTCA no. 2, 2pm
Round four, November 11
Launceston v Riverside at NTCA no. 1, 10am
Westbury v South Launceston at NTCA no. 1, 2pm
Round five, November 18
Riverside v Westbury at Windsor Park, 10am
South Launceston v Launceston at Windsor Park, 2pm
Round six, November 25
Launceston v Westbury at Youngtown Oval, 10am
Riverside v South Launceston at Youngtown Oval, 2pm
Round seven, December 2
Launceston v South Launceston at NTCA no. 1, 10am
Riverside v Westbury at NTCA no. 1, 2pm
Round eight, December 9
Riverside v Launceston at Windsor Park, 10am
South Launceston v Westbury at Windsor, 2pm
Round nine
Competition bye
Round 10, January 13
South Launceston v Riverside at NTCA no. 2, 10am
Westbury v Launceston at NTCA no. 2, 2pm
Round 11, January 20
Westbury v Riverside at Ingamells Oval, 10am
Launceston v South Launceston at Ingamells Oval, 2pm
Round 12, January 27
Westbury v South Launceston at Ingamells Oval, 10am
Launceston v Riverside at Ingamells Oval, 2pm
Round 13, February 3
Launceston v Westbury at NTCA no. 1, 10am
Riverside v South Launceston at NTCA no. 1, 2pm
Round 14, February 10
Launceston v South Launceston at NTCA no. 1, 10am
Riverside v Westbury at at NTCA no. 1, 2pm
Round 15, February 17
Riverside v Launceston at Windsor Park, 10am
South Launceston v Westbury at Windsor Park, 2pm
Round 16, February 24
Riverside v South Launceston at Windsor Park, 10am
Westbury v Launceston at Windsor Park, 2pm
Semi-final, March 2
Ladder position 2 v Ladder position 3
Grand final, March 9
Ladder position 1 v semi-final winner
Round 1, Saturday, October 7
Mowbray v South Launceston at Invermay Park, 10.30am
Riverside v Westbury at Windsor Park, 10.30am
Round 1 continues Sunday, December 3
Devonport v Sheffield at Devonport Oval, 10.30am
Wynyard v Burnie at Sheffield Recreation Ground, 10.30am
La Trobe v Ulverstone at Latrobe Recreation Ground, 10.30am
Bye: Launceston
Round 2, Saturday, October 14
Launceston v Mowbray at NTCA no. 1, 10.30am
South Launceston v Riverside at NTCA no. 2, 10.30am
Wynyard v Devonport at Wynyard Football Ground, 10.30am
Sheffield v Latrobe at Sheffield Recreation Ground, 10.30am
Ulverstone v Burnie at River Park, 10.30am
Bye: Westbury
Round 3, Saturday, October 21
Launceston v Devonport at NTCA no. 1, 10.30am
Mowbray v Latrobe at Invermay Park, 10.30am
Westbury v Sheffield at Ingamells Oval, 10.30am
Ulverstone v Riverside at River Park, 10.30am
Wynyard v South Launceston at Wynyard Football Ground, 10.30am
Bye: Burnie
Round 4, Saturday, October 28
Wynyard v Launceston at Wynyard Football Ground, 10.30am
Mowbray v Ulverstone at Invermay Park, 10.30am
Latrobe v Westbury at Latrobe Recreation Ground, 10.30am
Riverside v Burnie at Windsor Park, 10.30am
South Launceston v Sheffield at NTCA no. 2, 10.30am
Bye: Devonport
Round five, Saturday, November 4
Launceston v Latrobe at NTCA no. 1, 10.30am
Devonport v Mowbray at Devonport Oval, 10.30am
Ulverstone v Westbury at River Park, 10.30am
Riverside v Wynyard at Windsor Park, 10.30am
Burnie v South Launceston at West Park Oval, 10.30am
Bye: Sheffield
Round six, Sunday, November 5
South Launceston v Westbury at NTCA no. 2, 10.30am
Riverside v Launceston at Windsor Park, 10.30am
Saturday, December 16
Sheffield v Burnie at Sheffield Recreation Ground, 10.30am
Devonport v Latrobe at Devonport Oval, 10.30am
Wynyard v Ulverstone at Wynyard Football Ground, 10.30am
Bye: Mowbray
Round seven, Saturday, November 11
Westbury v Launceston at Ingamells Oval, 10.30am
Mowbray v Riverside at Invermay Park, 10.30am
Burnie v Latrobe at West Park Oval, West Park Oval, 10.30am
Sheffield v Wynyard at Sheffield Recreation Ground, 10.30am
Ulverstone v Devonport at River Park, 10.30am
Bye: South Launceston
Round eight, Saturday, November 18
Mowbray v Burnie at Invermay Park, 10.30am
Ulverstone v Launceston at River Park, 10.30am
Westbury v Devonport at Ingamells Ovals, 10.30am
Sheffield v Riverside at Sheffield Recreation Ground, 10.30am
Latrobe v South Launceston at Latrobe Recreation Ground, 10.30am
Bye: Wynyard
Round nine, Saturday, November 25
Launceston v Burnie at NTCA no. 1, 10.30am
Sheffield v Mowbray at Sheffield Recreation Ground, 10.30am
Westbury v Wynyard at Ingamells Ovals, 10.30am
Devonport v Riverside at Devonport Oval, 10.30am
South Launceston v Ulverstone at NTCA no. 2, 10.30am
Bye: Latrobe
Round 10, Saturday, December 2
Sheffield v Launceston at Sheffield Recreation Ground, 10.30am
Wynyard v Mowbray at Wynyard Football Ground, 10.30am
Burnie v Westbury at West Park Oval, 10.30am
Riverside v Latrobe at Windsor Park, 10.30am
South Launceston v Devonport at NTCA no. 2, 10.30am
Bye: Ulverstone
Round 11, Saturday, December 9
Launceston v South Launceston at NTCA no. 1, 10.30am
Westbury v Mowbray at Ingamells Oval, 10.30am
Burnie v Devonport at West Park Oval, 10.30am
Latrobe v Wynyard at Latrobe Recreation Ground, 10.30am
Ulverstone v Sheffield at River Park, 10.30am
Bye: Riverside
Round 12, January 6, 13
Launceston v Westbury at NTCA no. 1, 10.30am
Riverside v Mowbray at Windsor Park, 10.30am
Bye: Burnie, Devonport, Latrobe, Sheffield, South Launceston, Ulverstone, Wynyard
Round 13, January 20, 27
Mowbray v Launceston at Invermay Park, 10.30am
Riverside v South Launceston at Windsor Park, 10.30am
Bye: Burnie, Devonport, Latrobe, Sheffield, Ulverstone, Westbury, Wynyard
Round 14, February 3, 10
South Launceston v Mowbray at NTCA no. 2, 10.30am
Westbury v Riverside at Ingamells Oval, 10.30am
Bye: Burnie, Devonport, Latrobe, Launceston, Sheffield, Ulverstone, Wynyard
Round 15, February 17, 24
Mowbray v Westbury at Invermay Park, 10.30am
South Launceston v Launceston at NTCA no. 2, 10.30am
Bye: Burnie, Devonport, Latrobe, Riverside, Sheffield, Ulverstone, Wynyard
Round 16, March 2, 9
Launceston v Riverside at NTCA no. 1, 10.30am
Westbury v South Launceston at Ingamells Oval, 10.30am
Bye: Burnie, Devonport Latrobe, Mowbray, Sheffield, Ulverstone, Wynyard
Two-day semi-final, weekend of Saturday, March 16
Ladder position 2 v Ladder position 3
Two-day grand final, weekend of Saturday, March 23
Ladder position 1 v semi-final winner
Round one, Saturday December 16
Mowbray v South Launceston at Invermay Park, 10am
Sunday December 17
Riverside v Westbury at Windsor Park, 10am
Bye: Launceston
Round two, Saturday, December 16
Riverside v Launceston at Windsor Park, 1pm
Mowbray v Westbury at Invermay Park, 2.30pm
Bye: South Launceston
Round three, Saturday, December 16
South Launceston v Launceston at Windsor Park, 4pm
Bye: Mowbray, Riverside, Westbury
Round four, Sunday, December 17
Launceston v Mowbray at NTCA no. 1, 10am
South Launceston v Westbury at NTCA no. 2, 10am
Bye: Riverside
Round five, Sunday, December 17
Launceston v Westbury at NTCA no. 1, 1pm
Mowbray v Riverside at NTCA no. 2, 1pm
Bye: South Launceston
Round six, Sunday, December 17
South Launceston v Riverside at NTCA no. 2, 4pm
Bye: Launceston, Mowbray, Westbury
Grand final, Friday, January 12, Venue: TBC
Ladder position 1 v Ladder position 2
