Witness claims victim said, 'I've been shot and my brother is a pussy'

An Underwood man accused of shooting his brother was told to stop arguing by his daughter on the night of the alleged incident.
Rowan Leigh Hume, 44, has pleaded not guilty to intentionally causing grievous bodily harm to Aaron Hume on February 15, 2020.
The jury heard on Wednesday that Rowan Hume shot his brother in the arm with a .22 rifle when his brother arrived at his home at about 9pm and demanded that Rowan Hume "get outside".
A witness present at the home earlier in the night, Jasmine Hume, said she had yelled at Rowan Hume, who was arguing with his then-partner Ember Kindred.
Ms Hume said she and a friend left the house to walk to Launceston after the disagreement with her father.
Being led in evidence by crown prosecutor Peter Sherriff, she said she left because she did not really want the friend to see the arguing.
The jury heard that Ms Hume and her friend kept walking when Rowan Hume came outside the house and yelled out for her not to leave.
After an application, Mr Sherriff asked Ms Hume if she remembered making a statement to the police on February 16, 2020, and handed her a copy of a statutory declaration to refresh her memory about details.
The witness told the court Rowan Hume "threw a tissue box at her, and I walked off or something."
Ms Hume said she was present when Aaron Hume arrived back at his vehicle after being shot.
"He did say he had been shot and that [Rowan Hume] was a pussy," Ms Hume said.
"Did he say who shot him?" Mr Sherriff asked.
"Yes, Dad [Rowan Hume]," the witness said.
Mr Sherriff asked whether Ms Hume remembered telling police that Rowan Hume called her a "little bitch".
"Do you remember saying that to police?" Mr Sherriff asked.
"Yes," the witness said.
Ms Hume cried when cross-examined about the events by defence lawyer Olivia Jenkins.
She said she was frustrated on the day because she wanted to go to Launceston.
"You were a bit pissed off with [Rowan Hume]," Ms Jenkins asked.
"Yes," Ms Hume said.
"Is it fair to say you exaggerated when you talked to the police?" Ms Jenkins asked.
"Yes," Ms Hume said.
She agreed with Ms Jenkins that Rowan Hume did not say to her that she was a "little bitch".
"You said it [to police] because you were pissed off at the time," Ms Jenkins asked.
"Yes," Ms Hume said.
The jury has heard that Aaron Hume and his friend Jade Lockhart-Kindred picked up Ms Hume and her friend while walking on Lilydale Rd before heading to Rowan Hume's home.
She said Messrs Hume and Lokhart-Kindred grabbed something from the back of a utility before walking from Lilydale Rd down the driveway to Rowan Hume's home.
Then CIB detective Troy Smith said he went with Rowan Hume and searched several places on Prosser's Forest Rd for the .22 rifle involved in the incident.
The rifle was not located despite an hour-long search effort.
The trial continues on Monday.
