Literacy specialists to improve Year 7 reading will begin work in Term 4

Tasmanian Year 7 students identified as needing support with reading will receive extra help in Term 4 from a taskforce of 25 literacy specialists.
Meanwhile there are more than 40 primary and secondary public schools that will be the initial focus of the state's commitment to overhaul literacy education, but it is not publicly known which schools are involved.
Among the changes to education include a move towards structured literacy and explicit teaching practices across all schools, a mandatory phonics check for all Year 1 students, and professional learning opportunities for teachers.
These changes form part of the Literacy Advisory Panel's priority recommendations that have been accepted by the state.
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said a three-year implementation plan for literacy outcomes is currently being developed, and a special group will be established to oversee the success of the changes occurring within education.
"The Department of Premier and Cabinet is currently developing the first three-year implementation plan which will be provided to the government later this year," Mr Jaensch said.
"The plan will be independently oversighted, monitored and reported on by an outcomes monitoring group. The group will comprise members with a mix of skills and include members with lived experience of low literacy themselves."
Mr Jaensch said a teacher training package for reading will be developed by Deakin University, which will offer teachers self-paced online training, classroom-ready resources and lesson plans in structured literacy.
He said a pilot of this package is being offered in October, to be available to all educators before the start of 2024, and all kinder and year 2 teachers should have undertaken phonics training by the end of 2023.
Regarding the adoption of structured literacy and explicit teaching, Mr Jaensch said 41 schools will receive support to implement reading intervention programs.
"This [support] includes workshops for school leaders, funded training and materials and additional staffing resources," Mr Jaensch said.
"A recruitment process to employ an additional 25 education support specialists in 2023 is underway. The intention is that these resources will be in schools for term four for 2023."
Mr Jaensch said these specialists will focus on Year 7 reading and will deliver literacy support to students identified with learning gaps.
He added that a review of all reading resources in public schools will be completed by the end of this month.
"The department's early years phonics, scope and sequence and associated resources have all been updated in response to constructive feedback from AERO," he said.
"A review is being undertaken of 54 critical teaching and learning resources to ensure they are aligned to the latest reading evidence base."
A further update of the literacy overhaul will be given in October.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.