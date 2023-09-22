As part of Metro's ongoing modernisation project and in alignment with the Tasmanian Government's plan to ensure Net Zero emissions from 2030, we are pleased to share more details on the upcoming launch of Zero Emission Bus Trial, in partnership with ReCFIT (Renewables, Climate and Future Industries Tasmania).
Launceston will host the first phase of this initiative, with four battery electric buses (BEB) that will be operational on Metro routes for a period of two years. This will be followed by the introduction of three hydrogen fuel cell electric buses (FCEB) in Hobart in 2024, starting a three-year trial into this technology.
This strategic initiative allows us to assess both technologies to for Tasmania's environment and our customer needs. Funding these trials to better understand the vehicles' potential to reduce emissions by decarbonising the heavy vehicle sector is a sensible and obvious step to take.
Metro and the Tasmanian Government recognise that the transport sector is a major contributor to the state's greenhouse gas emissions, representing 21% of total emissions excluding land use and forestry. The project will supply Metro with detailed operational data that will help to shape the longer term decisions for a broader transition to zero-emission vehicles across our entire fleet.
The battery electric buses in the Launceston trial have electric motors powered by on board batteries, which recharge through specialised chargers. Metro has sourced four Element 2 battery electric buses for the trial from Australian company, Custom Denning. Custom Denning will partner with Launceston-based Cromarty which will install and set up the charging infrastructure at Metro's Launceston depot.
Later next year, the trial extends to Hobart with the introduction of buses that are also electrically powered but utilise hydrogen gas as a sustainable fuel source. Alternative fuel heavy vehicle distributor Foton Mobility will provide three hydrogen fuel buses, with H2H Energy overseeing the establishment of a rapid hydrogen refuelling system at Metro's Mornington satellite yard. The refuelling system will be delivered by a number of Tasmanian businesses in partnership with H2H Energy.
This ZEB project has received significant backing from the Tasmanian Government, with a provision of $6 million for the battery electric bus trial and an additional $11.3 million allocated from the Tasmanian Renewable Hydrogen Industry Development Funding Program to support the hydrogen fuel cell electric bus trial.
This project also recently received noteworthy recognition, earning two Tasmania awards from the Australian Institute of Project Management (AIPM - Tasmanian Chapter): the Sustainable Project and Project of the Year. This recognition underscores our commitment to developing a more sustainable public transport future for Tasmania.
I extend my gratitude and congratulations to our dedicated team at Metro Tasmania and our partners. We now turn our attention to the upcoming National AIPM Award Ceremony, optimistic about further highlighting Tasmania's role in pioneering a sustainable public transport future.
Our teams efforts have been instrumental in this next step in building a modernised public transport system for Tasmania. We look forward to keeping Tasmania moving as our first zero-emission buses get out on the roads of Launceston in the coming months.
Katie Cooper is the CEO of Metro Tasmania.
