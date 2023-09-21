A Bridport man is appearing in the Launceston Magistrates Courts after being charged with a host of driving offences.
The 35-year-old has been charged with: failing to stop after a crash, driving while disqualified, motor vehicle theft, and possession of stolen firearms and a controlled drug.
The court appearance follows a crash on Industry Road at Mount Direction on September 12.
"Police will allege the man was driving a grey Ford Ranger when it collided with a red Toyota Rav4," a Tasmania Police statement read.
"The four occupants of the Toyota received non-life-threatening injuries."
The man was set to appear in court at 11.30am Thursday.
Witnesses or anyone with has dash cam footage the crash who hasn't already spoken to police have been encouraged to contact Launceston CIB on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers via crimestopperstas.com.au
