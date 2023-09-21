Funding cuts to the Australian Antarctic Division could impact the Tasmanian economy and affect the state's reputation as an Antarctic gateway, the Tasmanian Polar Network says.
A Senate inquiry was established this year to look at funding for the AAD amid revelations that it was cutting its operating budget by 16 per cent.
A committee will look at:
An 2021 economic analysis stated that Tasmania's Antarctic and South Ocean sector contributed almost $159 million to the state's economy in 2019-20 and supported 947 full-time equivalent jobs.
Tasmanian Polar Network chairman Richard Fader said there were concerns that a budget reduction would impact providers of goods and services within the sector and impact the state's position as an Antarctic gateway.
"The Tasmanian Polar Network is concerned that reputational damage stemming from budget decisions will impact the numbers of businesses, students, early career scientists, professional and technical staff and world-class scientists who would otherwise choose to relocate to Tasmania's Antarctic and related institutions," he said.
In a submission to the committee, the University of Tasmania wrote that the fundamental constraints that Antarctic science and research now faced meant there was an urgent need to move towards longer term research funding.
"Serious consideration should be given to a new national institute that manages research leadership and strategy in a coordinated way," it said.
"Australia has a longstanding history of both excellence in Antarctic research and public engagement with Antarctica and the AAD has made a long and significant contribution to this.
"However, without a clear public narrative, the perception of reduced funding for Antarctic science may be interpreted as a reduction in Australia's commitment to Antarctic affairs."
A schedule of public hearings for the inquiry is yet to be released.
