BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Classical period character and light-filled modern dimensions showcase their compatibility throughout this instantly inviting, intelligently renovated Italianate Victorian.
A location defined by its elevation and distinguished by its views towards The Gorge, the property offers desirable proximity to St Georges Square, great cafes and the city centre, ensuring this exceptional residence's setting matches its style, its spaces and its status.
The verandah's views create a great introduction to the period proportions of the refined drawing room and a separate formal dining room, each evocative of their era, and both beautifully preserved. To the rear, the mood switches brilliantly to modern as a light-filled living/dining flows through bi-fold doors to a north-facing courtyard featuring appealing privacy and a fabulous wall of espaliered camellias.
An open-plan kitchen with granite benches, Bosch dishwasher and Ilve free-standing oven confirms the quality with which this residence was renovated, a message that's maintained by three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a main bedroom accompanied by a generous dressing room and an impressively appointed ensuite with a spa bath.
Zoned hydronic heating, dedicated study/office, sky-lit central laundry, a sun-drenched deck and a double garage - with storage space.
