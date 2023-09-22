The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Article on neurodiversity was timely

September 22 2023 - 10:32am
Thank you to Isabel Bird for her article on autism suspension (The Examiner, September 20). This is an issue certainly not isolated to TAS. There is a huge lack of support for children with autism in schools, even for the most high functioning children. I believe one of the big gaps is informing primary school aged children about neurodiversity. Having other children understand the challenges that neurodiverse children face would be a big help in managing everyday school life, and a lesson that would go on to serve them well in later life. With so many children being affected by ADHD or autism, it would be a really valuable addition to the health curriculum. There are so many high achievers and leaders who are neurodiverse, it is not something to be ashamed of. If we can support these children the way every child deserves support at school, they will thrive.

