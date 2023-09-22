Article on neurodiversity was timely

Thank you to Isabel Bird for her article on autism suspension (The Examiner, September 20). This is an issue certainly not isolated to TAS. There is a huge lack of support for children with autism in schools, even for the most high functioning children. I believe one of the big gaps is informing primary school aged children about neurodiversity. Having other children understand the challenges that neurodiverse children face would be a big help in managing everyday school life, and a lesson that would go on to serve them well in later life. With so many children being affected by ADHD or autism, it would be a really valuable addition to the health curriculum. There are so many high achievers and leaders who are neurodiverse, it is not something to be ashamed of. If we can support these children the way every child deserves support at school, they will thrive.
Belinda Skridlova, Sydney
FOR decades scientists have been sounding warnings about climate change. This has been terrible news for successive governments in Australia. So, they have responded the only way they know how - cut funding to Science.
Jane Lewis, Pipers Brook
IN response to Ken Terry (The Examiner, September 16), who says the reason why banks want to have a cashless bank is so they can charge extra fees. I don't know where he banks, but the Commonwealth and NAB don't charge any fees, not even a monthly fee to have an account. If I was him I would be having a serious chat with his bank's manager.
Richard Cooke, Invermay
MOLLY Appleton's article (The Examiner, September 20), about Brooks High striving to be inclusive by creating and "promoting inclusive behaviours from all students, staff and community members" was uplifting.
J. Breen, Newnham
I WOULD appreciate it if Premier Jeremy Rockliff would legislate a statewide plebiscite on whether Tasmanian taxpayers and voters want an AFL stadium in Hobart. Those numbers would be far more definitive, final and preferable to the two houses of Tasmanian Parliament voting. I have little faith in the majority of those men and women on many long running health and housing matters. It is still possible our employees, these members of parliament, will vote this mindless economic gamble down. I encourage Tasmanian football club members to also ask their clubs for a special meeting vote on the matter of a stadium. I attend clubs where pro stadium stickers and photoshoots have emerged. I have never and will never support or vote for a stadium that is not necessary and which will further erode the available weekend finances of community football. AFL games played against local senior and junior rosters bites into volunteer and bottomline club balance sheets. Other concerned Tasmanians made submissions to the previous State Government football enquiry and going by the recent parliamentary enquiry, you do not have the political numbers, Jeremy. Setting up boards, designing colours and planning another AFL training-admin edifice will mean nothing, if you have the ticker to put it to a statewide vote and lose. In sporting parlance, Premier, put up or shut up and get on with solving health, housing and education.
James Breen, George Town
ON arriving at Sydney Airport after a late and delayed flight from Launceston, the plane arrived after the Sydney curfew.
Passengers got off the plane, down the steps and then up some stairs to enter the terminal building.
Unfortunately the terminal building was locked and we could not enter. After much waiting on the tarmac and considering options of escape across the runway, radio contact was made and the passengers entered. We were greeted at every turn by security guards who prevented access to any toilets until the last gasp when we were about to exit the terminal.
Luckily I had carry-on. I wonder how long it took to get baggage.
Are Tasmanians not welcome in Sydney?
Roberta Beattie, East Launceston
PITY the three Legana school logo designs currently under consideration don't reflect the purpose in creating the place and that is to impart knowledge and teaching on future citizens and pillars of society.
Is there some way the Aboriginal design can incorporate a symbol for education?
It would serve as a constant reminder of the valuable part schools and teachers play in our lives.
In whichever culture you examine, knowledge is power which comes from the teachings of elders.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
