Article on neurodiversity was timely

I WOULD appreciate it if Premier Jeremy Rockliff would legislate a statewide plebiscite on whether Tasmanian taxpayers and voters want an AFL stadium in Hobart. Those numbers would be far more definitive, final and preferable to the two houses of Tasmanian Parliament voting. I have little faith in the majority of those men and women on many long running health and housing matters. It is still possible our employees, these members of parliament, will vote this mindless economic gamble down. I encourage Tasmanian football club members to also ask their clubs for a special meeting vote on the matter of a stadium. I attend clubs where pro stadium stickers and photoshoots have emerged. I have never and will never support or vote for a stadium that is not necessary and which will further erode the available weekend finances of community football. AFL games played against local senior and junior rosters bites into volunteer and bottomline club balance sheets. Other concerned Tasmanians made submissions to the previous State Government football enquiry and going by the recent parliamentary enquiry, you do not have the political numbers, Jeremy. Setting up boards, designing colours and planning another AFL training-admin edifice will mean nothing, if you have the ticker to put it to a statewide vote and lose. In sporting parlance, Premier, put up or shut up and get on with solving health, housing and education.