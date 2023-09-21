House of the Week | A dream country retreat just for you

BED 6 | BATH 2 | CAR 1
This captivating property offers an architecturally designed home set against the backdrop of almost three-acres of lush parklike grounds, surrounded by serene farmland.
The home boasts beautiful pitched ceilings, elegant curved rooms and other structural attributes that ensure a one-of-a-kind living experience.
Jeremy Wilkinson of Harcourts Launceston said, "[there are] stunning rural vistas from every room, thanks to a well-thought-out floor plan and expansive glazing that maximises natural light and breathtaking views."
"From the solar-powered efficiency to the all-season entertaining area featuring a rustic brick pizza oven, every detail has been carefully crafted."
The well-appointed provincial timber kitchen offers ample storage, a convenient dishwasher and an inviting island bench. The abundant living spaces include a lounge and a separate family/dining area adorned with extensive glazing and sliding doors.
With a total of six double bedrooms, including two on the ground floor, this home caters to varied needs. A large ground-floor bedroom offers an electronic ceiling hoist and rail system, accompanied by a well-appointed disabled bathroom.
The upper level offers four double bedrooms and the main bathroom featuring a spa bath built into the window, a spacious double vanity and a generous shower.
Step outside and relax by the swimming pool or hot tub, take in the sweeping rural vistas and relish the unique architectural elements that make this home truly one-of-a-kind.
Enjoy year-round outdoor gatherings in the covered entertaining area, complete with a captivating brick pizza oven, wood heater and power connection. Immerse yourself in leisure with a swimming pool paired with a deck, perfect for basking in the sun on lazy summer days.
The property has established gardens with a watering system and Bio CYcle greay water-system, meandering paths and paved outdoor areas which create an inviting environment overlooking the land.
"Explore your green thumb and sustainability in the fenced vegetable garden and fully enclosed chicken coop," Jeremy said.
Just a 19-minute drive to Launceston's CBD, the property strikes the perfect balance between rural tranquility and urban accessibility.
