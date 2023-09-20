The Examiner
Clive Palmer's challenge to Voice vote rules thrown out of court

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
September 21 2023 - 8:58am
The Australian Electoral Commission has faced a court challenge to its voting formality rules.
The Federal Court has rejected an application for crosses on a ballot paper for next month's Voice to Parliament referendum to be counted as a 'no' vote.

