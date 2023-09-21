The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Supreme Court dismissed application for appeal by Corey Gesler

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
September 21 2023 - 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Mitchell Gesler and his mother arriving at the Supreme Court during the trial in 2022. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Corey Mitchell Gesler and his mother arriving at the Supreme Court during the trial in 2022. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The Court of Appeal has dismissed an attempt to quash the convictions of a Launceston man found guilty over a vicious 2018 drug-related bashing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.