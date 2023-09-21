The Court of Appeal has dismissed an attempt to quash the convictions of a Launceston man found guilty over a vicious 2018 drug-related bashing.
Corey Mitchell Gesler, 28, was convicted last year of aggravated armed robbery and doing an unlawful act intended to cause bodily harm against Alexander Robert Friend.
During the trial, crown prosecutors alleged that Mr Friend, then 47, was invited to the Waverly unit occupied by Sammual Clinton Wilmot. Also present was Jake Douglas Herlihy, 18, and a then-17-year-old woman.
Mr Gesler and Clinton Charles Wilson, 25, arrived later.
Accusations included punching, kicking, elbowing and hitting Mr Friend with a chairleg after a planned attack by the four men aimed at stealing cash and drugs.
Mr Gesler's lawyers had sought to appeal against his convictions on the grounds that the trial judge, Justice Robert Pearce, erred by admitting evidence by Clinton Wilson and Jake Herlihy.
Both Mr Wilson and Mr Herlihy refused to give evidence during the trial, and prosecutors later admitted police interviews of both men as evidence.
Mr Gesler's lawyers claimed these police interviews were unreliable as evidence and had lead to a miscarriage of justice.
They also claimed in the appeal that Justice Pearce, in his summing up address to the jury, improperly elevated the importance of Mr Herlihy's police statement.
But in his reasons for judgement, Justice Stephen Estcourt said there was "no merit in either of the applicant's grounds of appeal".
"The learned trial judge did not err in his rulings and there has been no miscarriage of justice," he wrote in the decision published this week.
The Court of Appeal, which included Justice Estcourt and Justices David Porter and Gregory Gleason, dismissed the appeal "in its entirety".
