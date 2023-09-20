The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

South Launceston's brown tap water quickly resolved

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
September 20 2023 - 4:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some South Launceston residents had brown water run from their taps on Tuesday night. File picture
Some South Launceston residents had brown water run from their taps on Tuesday night. File picture

Some South Launceston residents had brown water run from their taps on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.