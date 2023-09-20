South Launceston's brown tap water quickly resolved

Some South Launceston residents had brown water run from their taps on Tuesday night.
However, TasWater has assured customers the water was always safe to drink.
Residents on Melbourne Street experienced brown water for about 90 minutes from 7.30pm before normal service resumed.
TasWater's Greater Launceston area manager Dean Edsall said crews arrived quickly to fix the issue.
"As part of our work to improve Launceston's drinking water network we are currently repairing one of the trunk mains which delivers water to the city," Mr Edsall said.
"To avoid turning the water off for customers, we diverted back through the network.
"However, this can stir up sediment and discolour the water which is what customers in Melbourne Street, South Launceston experienced.
"The water was always safe to drink."
Mr Edsall said the network's water quality was regularly tested. Results are published on the TasWater website.
"If you are experiencing brown or dirty water, please run an outside tap, preferably one closest to the water meter, for 10 minutes," he said.
"If it doesn't clear up after flushing, please contact us on 136 996."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.