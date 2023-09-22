A question or answer can never be a silly one, especially when it comes to wine.
That's according to Swinging Gate Vineyard owner and manager Doug Cox.
"If someone is interested in wine, there's not really a silly question," Mr Cox said.
"Everyone, all of us are still on a learning journey, even us."
An inquisitive nature in his winemaking journey has carried over to support from others in the industry.
"Nearly everyone is super helpful and super willing to share information," he said.
"You've got to not be too shy to ask dumb questions. Just ask all the questions.
"Not all the answers are right, but if you get a lot of different answers you can ... find your own way down through the middle of it."
With this mentality, Mr Cox has become a leader in both the wine and tourism industries.
He will become one of the Hall of Famers honoured at Visit Northern Tasmania's upcoming Champions of Tourism after taking out Local Leader at last year's awards.
Purchasing the Sidmouth property in 2014 alongside his wife Corrie, they had the task of revitalising the acreage.
"It was quite an invisible vineyard," Mr Cox said.
"It was owned by a bigger company, and it was treated like a fruit flock. Nothing really was done on site."
He had previously worked at Woodlea Nursey, near Scottsdale, managing the propagation nursery for more than a decade.
While there, he grew a lot of grape vines, but Mr Cox said looking after a tree up to one-year-old was different compared with a vineyard.
"Your plant health and your soil and those sorts of things are all transferable," he said.
"But I was looking after a baby plant. But in a vineyard you're guiding it through its fruit.
"I'd only made wine 100 bottles in my back shed, I hadn't made any commercially. So that was a learning curve for me.
"And lots of help. Lots of other winemakers giving me tips and also reading lots of google, lots of books. That was really the journey."
The couple went about turning around the property which wasn't producing wine on site, had no label and no cellar door.
"It had been like that for quite a while like 20-odd years," Mr Cox said.
Purchasing the equipment to make wine, they grew fruit and made wine in 2015 before opening the cellar door in 2016.
"Because the vineyard had shut gates for such a long time, we wanted to create new energy and a new image," he said.
"So we called it Swinging Gate, as in we swung the gates back open again."
Mr Cox calculated 33 "very good" cellar doors along the Tamar at the time of opening and said if they had stuck with making Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and Riesling "we will just get lost in the mix".
"I was always interested in wine and also different wines, so we decided to do things differently to create a point of difference and to give people a reason to call in," he said.
"We also firmly believe that if we want people to come to Tasmania all-year round, we need to be open all-year round. So we're seven days a week, and we're 363 days a year."
Winemaking has become a family affair at Swinging Gate Vineyard.
In 2020, Mr Cox's daughter, Hannah, and her husband, Ben, joined the business. The pair have also sprouted their own label Peco using the fruit grown at Swinging Gate, but have purchased their own block of land and hope to get planted this year.
"They are going on a different tangent and working in the business of making wine," Mr Cox said.
"They're already have Peco Wines, but for the moment the fruit is coming from here. They're doing some really cool things, making wine in earthenware clay pots.
"All their wines are wild ferment and zero sulfur. That's something else satisfying about the journey, seeing someone else take on the challenge."
"We're believe, we're in the wine industry, but we're also very firmly in the tourism industry," Mr Cox said.
For this reason, he said Swinging Gate liked to make their tasting experience more than sipping wine to give their customers something to remember them by.
With nominations open for Visit Northern Tourism's Champions of Tourism awards, Mr Cox said the recognition was great.
"There's so many people other there doing awesome stuff for tourism," he said.
The award provided customers reassurance of the quality experience and "reaffirms the status", Mr Cox said.
In addition to last year's Local Leader Award, he also received the Service Wizard Award in 2019.
"It's nice to know that someone's thought about it and nominated you, and you've taken that award," he said.
"I think it's really, really valuable and worthwhile."
