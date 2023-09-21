Tasmanian advocates are slamming a national decision to put porn age verification systems on the backburner, a move that allows children to continue to freely access adult websites in Australia.
A number of signatories sent a letter this week to the federal government in response to their rejection of porn site age verification systems, calling on Anthony Albanese to introduce verification technology on adult sites now.
Tasmanian Commissioner for Children and Young People, Leanne McLean, said she was extremely disappointed by the federal government's failure to introduce, or even trial, age verification technology.
Such technology would put 'Are you 18?' notices on all porn websites, similar to that already used in the alcohol industries.
"The federal government is basically saying that for the time being, the industry will regulate itself," Ms McLean said.
"This is not a position with the best interests of children at heart.
"We should be doing everything we can, including trialling new technologies, to limit the age at which children encounter online pornography.
"Pornography is already far too accessible and most children are simply not equipped to interpret what they are seeing. This can cause harm to them, and potentially to others."
Ms McLean pointed to eSafety Commissioner research which showed 75 per cent of children have viewed porn by age 18.
Meanwhile, Australian Institute of Family Studies data from 2017, showed that 44 per cent of children aged 9 to 16 had been exposed to sexual images.
"There is also research indicating an association between online pornography, particularly that which includes violent content, and harmful sexual attitudes and behaviours including amongst young people," Ms McLean said.
"Australia needs a holistic approach to this problem, which includes trialling age verification technology.
"This should be implemented alongside age-appropriate universal consent and respectful relationships education for children and young people, that is co-designed with children and young people.
"We should be educating our children and young people about healthy sexual development. They shouldn't be relying on porn to learn about sex."
The signatories to the national letter sent to Mr Alabanese included parent experts such as Maggie Dent and Michael Carr-Gregg, as well as the NSW child commissioner.
"It is our strong view that the government has allowed itself to be swayed by industry resistance to an age verification system," the letter said.
"Vested interests should not have been put before the wellbeing of children."
