Endometriosis is a common yet under-recognised chronic disease, with one in seven Australian women and those assigned female at birth diagnosed with endometriosis by the age of 44 years.
Endometriosis can have a negative impact on all aspects of an individual's life, including work, education, sexual and social relationships, self-identity, and body image.
It also has a significant financial burden, costing Australia between $7.4 billion and $9.7 billion per year, according to the latest report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW).
Launceston resident Gemma Tauber has been living with endometriosis for over 20 years.
"I was diagnosed when I was 14, but I experienced symptoms for a couple of years before my diagnosis," she said.
"My symptoms included heavy periods, nausea, headaches, cramping, needing to sleep a lot, and being constantly tired.
"My first periods weren't too bad to start with, but I was always tired."
Ms Tauber said initially, she assumed her worsening symptoms were normal.
"It wasn't until I started missing school frequently because of the pain and irregularity that I went to see a gynaecologist and was diagnosed with endometriosis," she said.
"Going to a gynaecologist and having pelvic exams at 14 can be a pretty confronting experience."
Ms Tauber said she was put on the pill to help manage the symptoms.
"The pain would have me in tears," she said.
"It was very, very painful. I would have sharp, stabbing pain, which turned out to be burst cysts. The pain from endometriosis was a more high level, dull pain. A heavy, dense feeling that left me constantly exhausted.
"It would get to the point where it would stop me from doing anything else."
Ms Tauber said although she was fortunate to be diagnosed early, the condition affects many aspects of her life.
"When you're at school, the time off can put you behind in your schoolwork," she said.
"Then, when you enter the workforce, if you're casual and need time off, you're not paid, and if you're not casual, your 10 days of sick leave per year doesn't cover it.
"There are so many flow-on effects for the rest of your life."
Twenty years on, Ms Tauber said she is still learning about endometriosis.
"Endo has had a huge impact on my life, even up until the last six months, when I finally found a gynaecologist who has created a treatment plan that works for me," she said.
"I've probably seen four different gynaeocologists to get here, and it's taken lots of time and money, as well as time off work.
"My treatment plan has incorporated medication, pelvic physiotherapy, and pain management psychology."
Ms Tauber said healthcare must listen to the needs of women with endometriosis.
"I would say it's definitely worth advocating for yourself and getting checked, and if you're not happy with the first answer, there's nothing wrong with getting a second opinion or even a third.
"I think we have intuition and a gut feeling about what's going on with our body, and it's worth it to keep going to get the answers and help you need."
