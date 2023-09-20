Labor and the Greens have expressed concerns about the state's readiness for the bushfire season, with the latter saying the ongoing Coles Bay bushfire showed weaknesses in preparation and evacuation planning.
Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff on Wednesday said she was concerned that local brigades did not have the resources to educate communities on fire safety and evacuation protocols.
"There is a real lack of capacity for local brigades to be able to do their work helping local individuals and communities be fire safe this season," she said.
"It's clearly the case that communities are not as prepared as they need to be this summer.
"We know that predictions are for possibly multiple catastrophic fire days."
Labor's emergency management spokeswoman Michelle O'Byrne said there were members within the Tasmania Fire Service that felt less supported and less prepared going into this bushfire season than they did previously.
"It is no secret that brigades across the state have concerns about equipment and stations available to them," she said.
Emergency Services Minister Felix Ellis on Wednesday said the TFS and State Emergency Service had more than 5000 registered volunteers they could be called upon.
He said there was a system to support surge capacity from within and beyond regions and districts.
"We also have strike teams and other specialised resources, like aerial support, that can be mobilised to higher risk areas at short notice," Mr Ellis said.
"I urge all Tasmanians, and especially those in regional areas, to take the bushfire threat seriously and be prepared so you can protect your loved ones and your property."
