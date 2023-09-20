Metro Tasmania bus mechanics have voted overwhelmingly for industrial action to highlight their concerns about pay rates, staff shortages and claims that the government is underfunding the state-owned company, Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union state organiser Jacob Batt said.
Stop-work meetings will take place in Hobart on Thursday, and in Launceston on Friday, after the vote was supported by over 90 per cent of Metro mechanics, he said.
"This is about showing Metro that the goodwill from mechanics has dried up," he said.
The union has discussed a range of grievances with management in recent weeks, including claims that mechanics' pay does not meet industry averages, and that worker vacancies and turnover is putting "unsustainable" pressure on the remaining mechanics.
"Metro heavy vehicle mechanics are being offered up to $10 per hour less than the industry rate of pay - I can't believe how underpaid these people are," Mr Batt said.
"The largest state government-contracted private bus company, Kinetic, can pay their mechanics an industry rate of pay, so there's no reason that Metro can't do so as well."
Metro chief executive officer Katie Cooper said she was disappointed at the union's decision to launch industrial action.
"In recognition of our engineer's contribution to our business, to address the current cost of living pressures and to ensure continuity of Metro's business, Metro took the proactive step this week to approve a significant salary increase to meet current market expectations, effective immediately," she said.
She said Metro was offering a "significant" boost to their pay, effective immediately.
"For the majority of our engineers they will receive a 10.22 per cent increased market adjustment for year one.
"Unfortunately, the parties remain apart on a number of matters, with the union seeking a 43 per cent increase."
Mr Batt said the 10.22 per cent offer would have made no difference, saying it would have still left mechanics paid between $7 and $10 per hour less than the industry standard.
Earlier in September, Ms Cooper confirmed that Metro was putting in place contingency plans to minimise disruption to the business if industrial action went ahead.
Mr Batt has previously said that mechanics from Hobart were being driven up to service buses in Burnie and Launceston, where Metro has been unable to fill a number of mechanic and apprentice vacancies.
He also said "revelations" by Labor crossbencher David O'Byrne in parliament in the past week had led the union to suspect that the government was making preparations to privatise the company.
Mr O'Byrne last week publicised a leaked Metro presentation from 2021 which he said demonstrated that the company knew it would face limited investment from the government and would be vulnerable to competition from private bus operators.
Mr Batt said the presentation showed Metro was being "deliberately" underfunded and that the government would use the resulting shortages and route cancellations in its case for privatisation in the future.
Transport Minister Michael Ferguson has previously denied this and said again last week the government had no plans to privatise Metro Tasmania.
Mr Batt said the union members attending stop-work meetings would vote on various work bans, but he declined to provide specifics details.
"Metro has put forward what it considers to be a fair and affordable offer for its engineering team through its enterprise agreement negotiations," she said.
"It stands ready to continue bargaining in good faith and will participate in any constructive meetings.
"Metro is also putting in place contingency plans to minimise any disruption to the business and its customers in the event that protected industrial action does proceed."
The company has been the focus of public criticism in recent months, especially in the south, where bus hundreds of bus services are regularly cancelled.
Metro also permanently did away with several routes recently, claiming it lacked the resources to consistently service them.
