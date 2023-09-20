"You shot me, you maggot", man yelled at his brother

A Supreme Court jury heard that an Underwood man shot his younger brother in the arm during a heated confrontation at his home in 2020.
Rowan Leigh Hume, 44, pleaded not guilty to committing an unlawful act intending to cause bodily harm to Aaron John Hume on February 15, 2020.
In his opening address, crown prosecutor Peter Sherriff said jurors would hear that a firearm was never found but that a spent .22 cartridge case was found on a stair landing inside the house.
He said Rowan Hume told police in an initial interview that his brother came to the door, and there was a bit of a wrestle, and the firearm went off, and Aaron ran away with the rifle.
Mr Sherriff said that in a second interview, Rowan Hume said that he retrieved the gun from upstairs and had put a cartridge in the gun, and when he poked it towards his brother, it accidentally went off.
He said Rowan Hume retracted the statement, saying he didn't know a bullet was in the gun.
"The State relies on the fact that Mr Hume told police he put a bullet in the gun," he said.
Defence lawyer Olivia Jenkins said the issue for the jury was the intention behind Mr Hume's action.
"Was it a very traumatic and unfortunate accident?" she said.
Aaron Hume gave evidence that he went to his brother's home after hearing that a household dispute occurred.
After collecting his friend Jake Lockhart-Kindred, he walked to the door of his brother's home and yelled through the open front door for him to come outside.
He said he looked inside and saw Rowan Hume pushing his then-partner, Ember Bonnie Kindred, into a corner in the kitchen.
He said Rowan Hume approached, pointing a rifle at him. The rifle was equipped with a scope.
He said Rowan Hume said: "I'm going to f---ing shoot you and then see how tough you are."
"Are you going to shoot me, you coward? Put the gun down," Aaron Hume said he replied.
He said that Ms. Kindred came to the front door and said, "Rowan, don't do it'.
Mr Hume shed tears as he told how he felt pain in his arm. He realised his brother had ejected a cartridge case and was trying to load another cartridge.
"You shot me, you maggot," Mr Hume related.
"He was looking at me as if he was putting a new one [cartridge] in."
He said he immediately ran back to his car and was taken to the LGH.
He said he used his T-shirt to stem the blood flow but could still hear his brother trying to put a cartridge in.
Under cross-examination by Ms Jenkins, Aaron Hume denied he had tried to start a relationship with Ms Kindred in 2019 or that he was jealous of his brother's relationship with Ms Kindred.
He denied it was the reason the pair fell out. He said he did not have a good relationship because Rowan Hume was a drug addict.
"You were angry with him and wanted to fight him," Ms Jenkins suggested.
"No, not true," Mr Hume said.
Aaron Hume denied that he was armed with a knife, which was in a green sheath, and also denied he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Ms Kindred said she heard Aaron Hume yell for Rowan Hume to "come outside and face him and stop beating up on women".
She said the brothers yelled and punched each other before Rowan Hume went inside and grabbed a gun from above the stairwell.
"Rowan ran back out the door to where Aaron was standing," she said.
"I was yelling at them both to stop and for Aaron to leave."
She said Rowan Hume pointed the gun at his brother's chest, which fired as Aaron Hume grabbed the front of the weapon.
"Aaron was screaming, Rowan ran inside and there was blood everywhere," she said.
She said Rowan Hume left the house after the shooting.
Ms Kindred agreed with Mr Sherriff that she had not told police all she knew when interviewed in February 2020.
"Do you agree that in some respects the statement [to police] was not true?" Justice Robert Pearce asked.
"Yes," Ms Kindred said.
"Some details were true."
Ms Kindred rejected a suggestion from Mr Sherriff that the details she gave about Aaron Hume grabbing the rifle were incorrect.
Jake Lockhart-Kindred, Ember Kindred's brother, said he had helped his sister move out of Rowan Hume's home about a week before.
He said he stayed with the car when Aaron Hume walked to the house in the dark.
He said he had started walking towards the house when he saw Aaron running towards him, holding his arm.
"He said Rowan shot him and to get the car, we needed to go to hospital," he said.
Senior Constable Peter McCarron said he saw a trail of blood up the driveway and found a spent cartridge case on the landing of the stairs.
The trial continues on Thursday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.