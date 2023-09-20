The Examiner
Rowan Leigh Hume says he did not intend to cause grievous bodily harm

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
September 20 2023
"You shot me, you maggot", man yelled at his brother
A Supreme Court jury heard that an Underwood man shot his younger brother in the arm during a heated confrontation at his home in 2020.

