An internationally prestigious environmental prize could be won by a Tasmanian company that makes methane-reducing livestock feed from seaweed.
The Earthshot Prize is a global competition that was started to help encourage action and investment in climate change solutions, and has five competition categories including Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, and Revive Our Oceans.
It was founded by His Royal Highness Prince William, who announced Sea Forest as a finalist in the Fix Our Climate competition.
READ the Tasmanian company's start-up journey here
Sea Forest chief executive Sam Elsom said there are positive steps that can be taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming.
"Using SeaFeed to reduce methane emissions in livestock will make farming and food production cleaner, greener, and more sustainable. That's good for farmers, good for customers and good for the planet," Mr Elsom said.
"The climate may be in crisis and the scale of the task not to be underestimated but our perspective has always been that there are positive steps we can all take," he said.
"On behalf of the Sea Forest team, and the farmers, researchers, and retailers we are collaborating with, we are thrilled to be named as a finalist for the Earthshot Prize. This is a win for the Australian climate science and Australia's leading role in emissions reduction initiatives."
Premier Jeremy Rocliff said Sea Forest was among 15 finalists selected from over 1100 nominations.
"It is the first time a Tasmanian company has been shortlisted," Mr Rockliff said.
"Sea Forest has harnessed the power of Australian seaweed to drive long-term solutions to the challenges of climate change that our farmers and primary industries are facing, and created a high-value economic opportunity in Tasmania," Mr Rockliff said.
"The Tasmanian Liberal Government has been a strong supporter of Sea Forest, investing $540,000 into the project in 2022 [and] I would like to congratulate Sea Forest on this great honour as they represent Tasmania and the rest of the nation on the world stage."
A 2021 report by the Australian Seaweed Institute says the seaweed industry presents Australia with a high-tech and high-value economic opportunity. It predicts the domestic seaweed industry could generate $1.5bn annually by 2040 and create 9,000 jobs, while reducing greenhouse emissions by 10 per cent.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.