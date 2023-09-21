September 24
North Melbourne arrive to UTAS Stadium undefeated and will come up against competition heavy-weights Brisbane in the first AFLW game of the season to be played in Launceston.
Home-town hero Mia King is arriving in hot form after a 25 disposal game last round against Geelong, while her Kangaroos teammate Jasmine Garner is positioned as an early season best and fairest favourite.
The round four game could see the Kangaroos cement themselves as flag favourites, while the Lions with two wins and a loss wont want to slip up in a tight competition.
All the AFLW action starts at 1.05.
Until September 24
Junction Arts Festival has a jam-packed program across Launceston after launching at Prince's Square on Wednesday.
There will be something for everyone across the weekend of theatre, dance, art installations, food, wine, music and cabaret. Children's programs, such as YUMMY: The Kids Extravaganza and Joel Salom and Erik the Robot. While a matinee performance of Big Heat - the underdog story of a 17-year-old becoming a wrestling celebrity - will follow Thursday and Friday evening showings.
For those wanting a riskier evening, Up Late is set to be "bigger and raunchier than ever" bringing burlesque to Du Cane Brewery. It will be followed by a juicy, late night ride into dance music and club delights, Klub Fruity, on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, the hub at Prince's Square will be free of charge before 7pm, as well as on Sunday, and every night for anyone with a ticket to another festival event or performance that night. It will serve up food and beverages and will offer an option to party late into the evening.
September 24
It will be greyhounds a plenty at Riverbend Park on Sunday. Retired and rescued greyhounds are invited to go on a leashed walk with their owners for a get together in the fresh air and to celebrate peace, love and kindness for all pets.
The walk is part of the Tamar Valley Peace Festival's partnership with the RSPCA. The day also coincides with the Global Day of Action for Greyhounds.
The walk leaves the North Esk Rowing Club Boathouse Cafe at 10am and will go along the levy to the Tamar Valley Dairy and return. It's estimated to take 40 minutes.
September 23
The pop-up fashion market filled with stalls of quality pre-loved, handmade, vintage, up-cycled and brand new clothes and accessories is back.
Sizes range from petite to plus and everything in between. Be part of the opportunity to reduce the amount of clothes that end up in landfill. Entry is free, and the doors of St Ailbie's Hall opens from 11am to 2pm.
September 24
A picnic under the cherry trees will bring people from across the state together. The Australia-Japan Society of Tasmania and Japan Club Tasmania are joining together for the free event.
There will also be an opportunity to try the ancient Japanese art ink painting with Lisa Sensei, who teaches at Hagley Farm School. There will be two sessions, beginning at 10.30am and 2pm.
The gathering will take place, weather reliant, on the southern side of the Deloraine Riverside Reserve. People are being encouraged to RSVP online at ajstas.org.au/event-5413885
September 23, 24
Runners and riders will be stretching across the picturesque North-East Rail Trail between Scottsdale and the Billycock for the Rail Trail Run and Ride. The event is hosted by the Rotary Club of Scottsdale in partnership with Ulltrain, and any profit made will be invested into the development and ongoing maintenance of the trail.
Event distances range from 2 kilometre to 54, with options to run, ride or both. Runners will get underway on Saturday from 8am, while riders will be taking on the challenge from 9am on Sunday.
September 23-24
Trevallyn's Max Fry Hall will host the Launceston Orchid Society Show on the weekend of September 23-24.
Doors will be open between 9am-4pm and 10am-4pm Sunday.
The event includes orchid and accessory sales, and the canteen will be open.
Entry is $5.
Until September 29
Jill Eastley is displaying her latest exhibition at Windsor Gallery called Seeing Things.
Eastley is presenting a series of new collages and monoprints at the Riverside Community Precinct from late August, with an official opening on Friday, September 1.
Composed of 25 pieces, Seeing Things collects large- and small-scale works from Eastley's past two years of creative output in her new chosen medium.
An accomplished ceramicist, her early work began with clay and metal. But recently, Eastley has been consumed with collage: art in which pieces of paper, fabric and other ephemera are arranged and stuck down onto a supporting surface.
