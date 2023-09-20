A 36-strong field packed to the brim full of world champions and Commonwealth Games medallists will converge on Launceston next month.
Trevallyn Bowls Club will host the 12th Launceston International Bowls Classic on October 7-8, with current world champions of all four disciplines - singles, pairs, triples and fours - taking part in the event.
Initially starting out as the Bill Springer Invitational Mad Dog Singles, event director Sam Springer is immensely proud of the event's growth.
"It's grown from being a small weekend carnival to a national ranking event that's well known on the calendar - everyone in Australian bowls knows about it," he said.
"The live stream gets viewed from all over the world, a lot of people tune in, so it's become a bit of a monster.
"I haven't done it alone, obviously there's been a lot of sponsors and the state government and council involvement as well, which has been a great help because it's just allowed us to do things to get more world-class players here.
"In other circumstances, they wouldn't come, so it's great for the state that they're all here and it attracts quite a few visitors to Tassie as well, who stay and they come for a bit of a holiday."
Nine marquee players headline the event - Ben Twist, Corey Wedlock, Gary Kelly, Jeremy Henry, Kevin Anderson, Ryan Bester, Aaron Teys, Brianna Smith and Joseph Clarke - with a strong Tasmanian contingent ready to try and eclipse them.
Michael Sims and Robert McMullen are two of the leading Tasmanians involved in the event, both looking to use it as a warm-up ahead of representing the Tasmania Tridents at the Bowls Premier League in November.
"It's not every day you get to play against the likes of these marquee players that actually come down and participate in something like this," Sims said.
"We don't really play during the winter or anything, so this is the perfect lead-in event because you've got this and then not long after, you're going straight into the BPL."
McMullen, who is representing the Tridents for the first time, added: "Something like the Tridents is a dream for me so I need every preparation coming into it.
"It's just a world-class event, so it's going to prepare me as best I can."
The tournament is just one element to the event, with raising funds for charity and creating an entertaining off-green experience also at the forefront for Springer.
Before the weekend of bowls action, the draw is unveiled alongside a calcutta at Sporties Hotel, raising money for three charities - Love Your Sister, Make-A-Wish and Studio Space Performing Arts.
"We think that's an important element of the event - we'd never not have it," Springer said.
"We've raised nearly $20 grand for charity over the course of the event and it's growing.
"The entertainment attracts people that are not bowlers as they get to listen to live music, have great Tasmanian produce and a good time with friends.
"That's our target market, that's the people we get to the event and there happens to be a world-class bowls event on."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.