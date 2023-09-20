The Examiner
Home/News/Health
Health

Tilly the therapy dog spreads joy at Calvary St Luke's Hospital

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated September 20 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dogs aren't called man's (or woman's) best friend for nothing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.