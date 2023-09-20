Dogs aren't called man's (or woman's) best friend for nothing.
These loyal animals have a long-standing history of providing faithful companionship and are one of the best sources of comfort for any human - including patients and their families.
This month is Therapy Dog Awareness Month, a month that highlights the incredible roles therapy dogs play in health and aged care.
One hard-working pooch is Tilly, a 7-year-old miniature schnauzer and King Charles cross who visits palliative care patients and their families on the Melwood Ward at Calvary St Luke's Hospital in Launceston.
Tilly's owner and handler, Edwina Colvin, said dogs offer the comforting power of physical contact.
"Tilly is a calm, well-behaved little dog who enjoys people and is very gentle with them," she said.
"She has a really calming effect on many people and seems attuned to what people need.
"And you don't have to make a conversation with a dog. They can just be on the bed - no words are necessary."
Ms Colvin, a retired physiotherapist who previously won a Tasmanian Palliative Care Award for her role, said she found the work incredibly rewarding.
"You come onto the ward knowing that people in this ward have a life-limiting illness and may not have long left," she said.
"But to know Tilly may have brightened someone's day makes it all worthwhile.
"I had one patient tell me that being able to cuddle a dog made them feel loved - it was like receiving a huge hug."
Studies show petting dogs and cats can reduce blood pressure and anxiety. This simple act prompts the release of "feel good" hormones in humans, including serotonin, prolactin, and oxytocin.
"I highly regard pet therapy. I think it's really worth it," Ms Colvin said.
"I recently had a woman tell me she preferred cats, and I said, 'that's fine, would you prefer if we didn't visit?' and she said, 'No, no'. By the end of our visit, she said to me, 'I think we can make Tilly an honorary cat,' and we laughed.
"It is the little moments of joy that matter most."
