A thirst to travel has driven Launceston Airport to a record breaking August.
The gateway celebrated the busiest August on record with more than 99,000 passengers passing through.
The figure eclipsed the previous high of 95,194 recorded in August 2019, and signified the first time the airport has exceeded pre-pandemic levels.
Launceston Airport chief executive Shane O'Hare said the result could be pinned to a combination of factors.
"Tourism passenger numbers reflect 2019, with a surge in Tasmanian outbound," Mr O'Hare said.
"It was partially travellers heading overseas, for instance for the northern hemisphere summer, and a resurgence in small to mid sized enterprises back travelling, and fly-in-fly-out."
The Women's World Cup also played a role with Tasmanians heading interstate to support the Matildas, Mr O'Hare said.
The trend of August returning to pre-COVID levels of being a slower month, he said, was offset by building awareness of Tasmania being an off-season destination.
"We've also had quit consistent capacity from airline, which brings stability and has enabled growth and cheaper airfares," he said.
Further services start from October, with Adelaide and Perth journeys scheduled, while Bonza arrives in November.
Mr O'Hare said the new airline would increase capacity and competition into the market to provide passengers with more choice at affordable prices.
"We are aware of the cost-of-living pressures on our passengers, tighter budgets might mean more Australians are looking closer to home for their next holiday," Mr O'Hare said.
"What better place for a local holiday than the UNESCO city of gastronomy, Launceston the gateway to Cradle Mountain, Freycinet and the Tamar wine region, incredible destinations at affordable prices."
He said the airport was a key driver of economic growth in the state with each visitor adding around $3000 to the Tasmanian economy.
"We are building to cater for this growth, our $100,000 ten-year infrastructure plan is underway which will provide 100's of jobs for our local communities," Mr O'Hare said.
