The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

National Autism Strategy forums start across Australia

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
September 20 2023 - 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The development of a National Autism Strategy was announced in 2022.
The development of a National Autism Strategy was announced in 2022.

Tasmanians living with autism and other community members will be able to take part in the development of the first national autism strategy next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.