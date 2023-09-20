The Examiner
Private schools say suspensions used 'occasionally' for special needs kids

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated September 20 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 12:29pm
Private schools 'do not push out' kids with disabilities
Tasmania's private schools say they "do not push out" kids with disabilities from their schools, after a disability advocate suggested this to be true.

