Private schools 'do not push out' kids with disabilities

Tasmania's private schools say they "do not push out" kids with disabilities from their schools, after a disability advocate suggested this to be true.
Meanwhile, the private school system stresses that the learning needs of kids with disabilities are always supported, and that suspensions only occur occasionally for safety reasons.
This week a frustrated father of a child with autism and ADHD shared his six-year-old son's experiences of suspension to let other parents know they are not alone, and to instigate systemic change.
Following the revelation, disability advocate Kristen Desmond warned that the suspension of "little people" with disabilities across public, Catholic and independent schools is a known occurrence, and that all should do better.
"In terms of the Catholic and independent schools, you often find schools finding a way to gate keep or force those children out into a public school so that the state government must then provide support to those students," she said.
Catholic Education Tasmania executive director Gerard Gaskin would not say whether schools use suspensions, but said they provide for the educational needs of students with disabilities.
"Each school responds to behavioural challenges by acting in the best interest of the child, their family and the staff and students of the school," Mr Gaskin said.
Independent Schools Association executive director Tony Crehan said schools had a policy not to suspend kids with disabilities, however on rare occasions it might happen for safety reasons.
He categorically denied schools forcing such kids out into the state system.
"That doesn't happen at all. All of our schools have an anti-discrimination policy, and anti-discrimination laws that they have to comply with. They don't push them out," Mr Crehan said.
"Sometimes very occasionally there might be a difficulty where the students are a danger, not only to themselves but other students as well...Sometimes students might need to be withdrawn from a classroom for a short period of time."
Mr Crehan said the association has two education consultants available for independent schools needing support for children with a range of special needs and disabilities.
"We run regular and professional learning workshops with teachers and staff in independent schools in Tasmania for that specific purpose, and in addition to that, if schools have any questions or needs, they can contact these consultants and receive expert advice at any time." Mr Crehan said.
"The consultants make visits and calls to schools to find out if they have students on the autism spectrum, and look at whether they need any extra help to support those students."
The education department is providing a response on how they are reducing the number of suspensions in public schools.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.