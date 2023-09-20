Regional leaders have banded together to champion projects of regional significance for the North.
Northern Tasmania Development Corporation (NTDC) hosted a Northern Regional Collaboration Forum on Wednesday, September 20.
At the forum, 40 projects were displayed and 13 presentations were given. Projects were submitted by councils and organisations seeking support, such as City Mission, St Giles and Northern Tasmania Migrant Resource Centre.
NTDC board chair Allison Anderson said she was amazed with how collaborative everybody was.
"We had different councils presenting on each other's projects," Dr Anderson said.
"It showed how awesome the North can be, and our aim is collaboration."
She predicted other project would sprout from the forum.
Dr Anderson said the forums provided the opportunity for NTDC to advocate on behalf of the region to state and federal governments.
"It gets everyone onto the same song list," she said.
"We know these projects, if funded, will collectively life the North as a region.
"The purpose of the forum is to share this belief with Northern leaders and inspire them to add their voice in making positive change for our place."
UTAS Stadium upgrades, Royal Flying Doctors Services, FermenTasmania Institute and the bid for UNESCO certifying the North as a region as Gastronomy are examples of previous projects discussed at a NTDC forum.
"What is important is we are consistently building a regional voice," Dr Anderson said.
"If we're united in what we want, we can contribute to great things for our community."
The NTDC is funded through its member councils and represents the region to attract government funding for projects spanning councils and businesses.
"When things don't fit into one clear council, that's where we sit. But we can only advocate for the projects that are put up before us," she said.
"What's really blown me away is the unity. We had all the mayors, general managers, chief executives and the university vice chancellor.
"I believe its important to get right, and this is a vote of confidence."
