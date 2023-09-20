A giant rabbit is being restrained by ropes in the heart of Launceston, but have no fear - it's all part of Junction Arts Festival.
Launceston-based artist Amanda Parer is creator of the inflatable installation called INTRUDE.
She said the artwork explored people's relationship with the natural world.
Parer said the motif of a giant rabbit had been developed alongside her exploration of different art styles.
"When I was a fine artist, I developed my practice in my motifs being a giant rabbit in a toiled Australian landscape," Parer said.
"The rabbit representing an introduced species by white settlers over 200 years ago, and causing destruction on all the ecosystems around the country.
"It's a metaphor for our mismanagement of the natural world."
The cute appeal of the display, she said also drew people in because it was a reminder of childhood.
"So I use that as a bit of a tactic to draw people into the more serious themes and outlook."
Executive producer Mary Shannon said they were "thrilled" to have Parer's installation at the festival.
"This work also featured in our 2014 programming and it's so cool to be able to welcome it back again, to also coincide with our theme of shifting the festival dates to land on the Equinox," Shannon said.
"Amanda is an internationally acclaimed artist whose works exhibit all over the world, and it's so cool to have the opportunity to celebrate her as a local."
Junction Arts Festival will kick up a gear of Thursday, September 21 with what's been described as a "killer" music line up.
The Hub will be free for the night to experience some of Tassie's talented musicians.
Emi Emi will be fusing Japanese and English into uplifting tracks, and there will also be choreographed dancing.
Recently nominated National Live Music Awards for Best Live Act in Tasmania Grace Chia and hip-hop artist Swaz Benjamin will also be there. While, Miss Kaninna is headlining the night.
"Miss Kaninna is an absolute powerhouse, advocate and songwriter," Shannon said.
"It's honestly a such a privilege to have her join us for this year's programming. Her music and prowess will blow your mind, easily one of the best acts in Australia, and I personally believe, the world."
The live music will be at Junction Arts Festival hub at Prince's Square and starting from 5pm.
