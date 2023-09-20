Two to appear in court over CBD aggravated robbery

Police have confirmed a 15-year-old and 16-year-old will appear in court over an aggravated robbery in Launceston's CBD last Friday morning.
Police were called to an incident in the Brisbane Street Mall at about 7:40am, where a youth was allegedly assaulted and had property stolen.
The victim received non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have previously advised two other youths, also 15 and 16 years old, will appear in court because of the incident.
Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers via crimestopperstas.com.au
