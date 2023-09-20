Two to appear in court over CBD aggravated robbery

The Examiner
More youths to appear in court over Launceston CBD aggravated robbery

By Newsroom
Updated September 20 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:46am
Police have confirmed a 15-year-old and 16-year-old will appear in court over an aggravated robbery in Launceston's CBD last Friday morning.

