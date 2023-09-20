There has been a stifling of competition in the state's harness racing industry, an racing integrity expert has said.
The government on Wednesday released an interim report on an independent investigation of allegations of race fixing, team driving and animal cruelty within the industry
Report author Ray Murrhy said while he could make no findings with respect to the occurrence of team driving and race fixing yet, he had observed "a stifling of competition" particularly in the lower class races, caused by the state's current racing model.
"Compounding this, one leading trainer quite legally has taken advantage of this model by acquiring a number of mainland horses at the end of their careers, to be sent to be trained in Tasmania," he wrote.
"This has evolved into monopolisation by that trainer of lower rating races, whereby he will regularly have the majority or all runners in those races.
"This is clearly deleterious to encouraging participation and ensuring strong competition."
Mr Murrihy said the situation had created the undesirable effect of Tasmania becoming the last station for non-competitive mainland horses when a model to promote investment in young horses with racing potential was needed, with opportunities to compete in higher class racing and on the national stage.
On the matter of animal welfare, Mr Murrihy said the racing rules which prohibited mistreatment of horses were deficient has they did not prescribe minimum standard for horses and facilities at training establishments.
He said the state's Animal Welfare Act had no regulations to prescribe what welfare standards were required to be met for a horse training property and the Tasmanian Equine Welfare Guidelines, which detail the humane treatment and welfare of horses, were not enforceable.
Mr Murrihy said a code of practice under development by Tasracing's chief veterinary and animal welfare officer - which will set minimum standards for care, management and training of horses in Tasmania - should be linked to the rules of racing to make minimum standards fully enforceable.
He said the provisions for the rehoming of retired racehorses in Tasmania were behind other racing codes interstate.
"Whilst the vast majority of harness horses post racing career are well cared for by their owners, there is no provision in the rules of racing to compel the owner or the person responsible to take full responsibility for rehoming a horse," he said.
Mr Murrihy recommended the introduction of rehoming rules that took a whole-of-life approach to ensure the best possible for a horse that is no longer suitable for a racing career.
Mr Murrihy was commissioned to undertake the investigation into racing integrity and animal welfare on March 27.
The report was due to be provided to the Racing Minister by June 30, however, an extension was requested by Mr Murrihy and granted with a new deadline of August 31.
The interim report was received by the government on this date.
Mr Murrihy earlier this month issued a statement which said due to the availability of witnesses and the volume of information he had received, he would not be able to finalise the report by the new date according to each of the review's terms of reference.
Racing Minister Felix Ellis said it was critical that racing in Tasmania was fair and humane.
"We want to make sure that the public participants and punters have confidence in that," he said.
Mr Ellis said the government with Tasracing would work through Mr Murrihy's recommendations into the future.
He said there was a strong expectation that the racing code of conduct would deliver better animal welfare outcomes.
Labor's racing spokesman Dean Winter welcomed the release of Mr Murrihy's interim report.
"Successive racing ministers have refused to acknowledge that having every horse in races trained by the same person is a bad thing," he said.
"It increases the risk of corrupt conduct and reduces interest in the sport.
"It should have been obvious and it should have been dealt with.
"But we need to acknowledge the worst of the review is probably still to come."
