Noah Curtis is hoping to complete Launceston City's maiden under-21 campaign by raising a third piece of silverware.
The captain and goalkeeper played a pivotal role in securing the Summer Cup - saving two penalties in a shootout victory following a 2-2 draw with Clarence Zebras - and went on to add the golden glove, awarded to the keeper with the most clean sheets.
City's third-place finish earned them a place in the post-season finals play-offs and, after a nervy 2-1 win (also over Clarence) at KGV, they will take on champions South Hobart in Saturday's final at Valley Road.
"Obviously, it's going to be a very tough game but we're looking forward to it," Curtis said.
"Over the season we've lost 2-0, 2-1 and 3-2 to South Hobart which is disappointing but gives us even more drive to prove a point on Saturday."
The Launceston-born 18-year-old St Patrick's College student, who played with Deloraine and Launceston United before joining City under-16s, is a strong advocate for the new under-21 competition. He said it fills the gap and provides a stepping stone from junior competitions to either regional or statewide leagues and enables the team to share game days with the senior NPL side.
"It's been an amazing season. I'm very grateful to the club, my teammates and coaches Alex (Gaetani), Daniel (Syson) and Pitchy (Nathan Pitchford).
"It's a good experience to travel away with the first team, nice to have them support us and for us to get to watch them."
Curtis said City's success dated back to that pre-season cup triumph secured in dramatic style at Riverside's Windsor Park.
"We were ecstatic to get that win and saw it as a good gauge of how we might got through the year and I'm super proud of the team for securing third place in our first year in the competition."
While the three statewide finals all take place at Devonport's Valley Road on Saturday, the Northern Championship deciders will be a day later and half an hour further west.
Burnie's Montello Park will host the finals with Launceston teams in all three.
NC1 champions Northern Rangers take on third-placed finishers Launceston United before the women's final sees runaway champions Burnie United enjoying home-ground advantage against fourth-placegetters Riverside Olympic, fresh from their semi-final victory over Ulverstone.
Men's champions Somerset also benefit from a home advantage as they travel just 4km to take on a Northern Rangers side which also saw off Ulverstone in their semi.
In what will be his last game in charge of Rangers, coach Peter Savill is expecting no favours.
"Somerset have touched us up three times so they're obviously the favourites but we'll do our best as always," he said.
Experienced Launceston coach Peter Savill is stepping down from his role with Northern Rangers.
"I'm 65, I've been coaching for a long time and I don't have to get on the coaching ladder. I might just stay home and watch TV," Savill said with trademark bluntness this week.
"I'm finished here, it's just time for another voice. I've got no complaints about Rangers, they've been terrific. The thing with coaching is you have to know which jobs to take and when to move on. I've been here three years, you need to know when to move on and the boys need to hear another voice."
The former Leeds United player and Devonport and Launceston City coach said he was proud of Rangers' improvement during his time in charge.
"When I started they were third bottom. Since then we've won the league once, finished runner-up in the Summer Cup, finished second in the league this year and have made the play-off final so that's not a bad effort."
Several Launceston players are representing their state in national tournaments across the country.
The under-14 boys' team taking part in the state of origin tournament in Melbourne this week included Launceston City teammates Ben Berlese and Dan Wojcik plus Algesh Pradhan of Launceston United.
Meanwhile, the under-13-and-14 combined girls' team at the Western United Ballarat Cup will be coached by Riverside's technical director Chelsea Wing and includes Elsie Miller and Rose Hyde, of Launceston United, plus Northern Rangers' Willow Avens.
Launceston United are celebrating converting the state's strongest junior participation numbers into league titles.
United boys' sides completed an impressive treble by winning the NTJSA under-14s plus the Northern Championship under-15 and under-17 titles.
City were runners-up in all three leagues as United won won nine of 11 games to finish three points clear in the under-14 division 1, 14 of 15 to finish a massive 20 points clear in under-15s and 17 of 21 to win by two points in under-17s.
The two United sides also finished first and second in the under-14 girls while United Hurricanes finished top of under-14 division 2.
