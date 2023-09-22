The NTFA premier season finished with a bang with just over 8000 people attending the big day at UTAS Stadium.
Ben Hann reflects on the women's grand final which saw Old Launcestonians defeat Bridgenorth 4.3 (27) to 1.6 (12).
OLs got their breakthrough after losing the previous three deciders.
Meanwhile, Brian Allen talks us through where he felt the senior game was won.
Rocherlea came from five goals down at quarter-time to beat Hillwood 8.15 (63) to 8.5 (53).
While acknowledging what was a great day, Allen provides his take on what could make it even better next year.
With Josh Partridge busily preparing for the TSL grand final between Kingborough and North Launceston, Rob Shaw steps in to give us the rundown on the TSL decider.
