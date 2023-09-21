Seventy-two people took the final step in their journey to becoming Australian citizens on Wednesday, September 20, at a ceremony at Inveresk.
Conferees from across the world took part in the ceremony at the Tramsheds Function Centre, coming from countries including Hong Kong, China, Nepal, Nigeria, Bhutan, the United Kingdom, Myanmar, Malaysia, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand, the Philippines, Taiwan, Eritrea, Thailand, Brazil, South Africa, Canada, Vietnam and the US.
Among the conferees were Launceston residents Pooja Adhikari and her husband Milan Thapa.
For the past eight years, the pair have called Australia home, and Mrs Adhikari said she was excited to make things official.
"Australia is really a great country, especially when you come from overseas. It has given us a lot of opportunities," she said.
"Today is really exciting for us; I brought my parents here from Nepal just to celebrate and watch the ceremony.
"As a nurse, there are plenty of jobs around and many opportunities. We feel very lucky."
Mr Thapa said Tasmania feels like home.
"Tasmania just feels right, like we were born here," he said.
"We plan to stay here and enjoy a long life here together.
"We love the climate here, and the people around are very friendly. It's just very nice to be able to call Tassie home."
City of Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood said he thanked the conferees for making the important decision to officially become Australian citizens.
"We are privileged to live in a city that has such a rich cultural fabric, and our new citizens will add to the diversity of our community," Mr Garwood said.
"Although some of the conferees have already been contributing to our community for some time, it gives me great pleasure to be able to officially welcome all of them as new citizens."
