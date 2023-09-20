Perplexing parking fine debate

WHAT is all the fuss about parking fines? Never in my time in Launceston have parking fines been a compulsory payment. They are a "discretionary expenditure", similar to speeding fines. You have a choice whether you incur them or not. Don't want to add to your cost of living by having a fine? Simple, choose not to overstay on a meters or drive over the speed limit. The new meters combined with the app make it easy to manage your parking fee. Perhaps the council should invest more time in teaching people how to download and use the EasyPark App or the meter if they are "technically challenged". Better still; walk, catch a bus or ride a bike - I don't even have to pay to park my bike and I can park for as long as I like.

