Perplexing parking fine debate

WHAT is all the fuss about parking fines? Never in my time in Launceston have parking fines been a compulsory payment. They are a "discretionary expenditure", similar to speeding fines. You have a choice whether you incur them or not. Don't want to add to your cost of living by having a fine? Simple, choose not to overstay on a meters or drive over the speed limit. The new meters combined with the app make it easy to manage your parking fee. Perhaps the council should invest more time in teaching people how to download and use the EasyPark App or the meter if they are "technically challenged". Better still; walk, catch a bus or ride a bike - I don't even have to pay to park my bike and I can park for as long as I like.
Malcolm Cowan, West Launceston
TASMANIAN Climate Collective members wholeheartedly support the request from Comms Declare that the Tasmanian AFL team rule out sponsorship from fossil fuel companies (The Examiner, 19 September).
So many Tasmanian industries rely on our reputation for clean energy and a pristine environment, it would be a shame for our team to be tainted with sports greenwashing by coal, oil and gas companies. With a frightening summer of increased bushfire threats to our health and homes, we are all acutely aware of the harms caused by these companies, as they profit from the climate crisis. They have no place in our healthy sports.
No sport wants to be associated with the devastating damage to our quality of life from worsening bushfires, floods, food insecurity and more. Sporting codes who continue to accept sponsorship or donations from coal, oil or gas companies are suffering reputational damage and attracting protests.
Come to think of it, this also applies to political parties who continue to accept donations from the fossil fuel industry! We expect them to do better too.
Sharee McCammon, Pelverata
IT'S easy to label people who disagree with your choice as uninformed, ignorant and racist, Richard Hill (The Examiner, September 17). People will make their own choice based on what they agree or disagree on. How about, instead of being critical, you listen to other people's point of view? It is people like you who divide and influence anger which is detrimental to society as a whole. What about putting your energy instead to other pressing problems people face such as homelessness, cost of living, the state of Australia as a whole and general everyday issues which seem to be a bigger concern to ordinary people?
Helen Stebbings, Hadspen
NEXT week, the Commission of Inquiry into the Tasmanian Government's Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Institutional Settings final report will be released. However, there are worrying signs that the Tasmanian Government will not sufficiently act on the recommendations.
Despite the 2021 announcement that Ashley Youth Detention Centre will close, there remains no fixed date or coherent strategy for this to happen. Most children incarcerated are on remand, not convicted. Despite concerns about their safe use, lockdowns continue.
The government will not fully respond to the report until December, meaning the State Parliament will be unable to interrogate ministers until February 2024.
Concerns remain that the report will be redacted beyond recognition, ignoring Commission advice.
Sufficiently acting means closing Ashley; bringing forward the date of the full response; limiting redactions to those recommended by the Commission.
There will have to be a reckoning for the habitual instinct of the political classes to opt for secrecy over transparency. This is about the safety of children and the health of Tasmanian democracy.
The government must do better. Next week, we'll find out if it can.
Jack Davenport, Blackwall
IN Response to Richard Cooke (The Examiner, September 13): A No voter in the coming referendum will not be un-Australian. Fact: If you are Australian born or take up Australian citizenship you are Australian. The Voice offers our Indigenous Peoples the opportunity for them to speak up and direct representations to Parliament on matters affecting them. It is the tool to provide the Closing of The Gap. Laws will likely be made to enhance the proper and best way to finance these long overdue needs in health, education and lowering the higher proportion of indigenous peoples incarcerated.
J. Breen, Newnham
