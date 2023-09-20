The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

Bridgenorth coach Oli Cook re-signs as senior coach for NTFA season 2024

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated September 20 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridgenorth coach Oli Cook has re-signed for season 2023. Picture supplied by Bridgenorth Football Club
Bridgenorth coach Oli Cook has re-signed for season 2023. Picture supplied by Bridgenorth Football Club

Re-signed Bridgenorth coach Oli Cook says the club has laid a terrific platform to launch from in NTFA premier season 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.