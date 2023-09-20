Re-signed Bridgenorth coach Oli Cook says the club has laid a terrific platform to launch from in NTFA premier season 2023.
The Parrots, who finished eighth last year, were pushing for finals this year before finishing sixth.
They registered six wins and 10 losses.
Cook said signs were looking good for pre-season.
"We played 42 players this season and I have met and signed 30 of those players already, and am meeting with the remainder of the playing group (most who were involved in reserves finals) over the coming month," he said.
"All our players who have completed their season review and exit meetings have shown great excitement for the future direction of the club."
The Parrots' coach also pointed to the young talent coming through the ranks.
"Along with our senior and reserves, we also had a healthy squad of under-18s led by Solomon Scott, who played an integral role at the footy club," Cook said.
"A majority of these players were also bottom-agers, so we will look to develop and foster that group moving forward."
Recruiting will likely be key to the Parrots' fortunes next year to compete with the likes of grand finalists Rocherlea and Hillwood.
"Like every club at this stage of the season we are looking to value add to our group and build some depth," Cook said.
"We are looking to add in all departments, players, coaches, strength and conditioning, along with a trained professional to advise and structure up our club-wide mental well-being support."
He said the squad was otherwise in a great spot.
"We got 16 games into a lot of young and developing players, our reserves finished on top of the ladder," he said.
"We faired well as a club in the NTFA best and fairest and our club is in a healthy place with numbers, culture and structure off-field.
"This should lead to improved performance as we add to our coaching team, physical health team and structure up our mental health support pathways."
He said motivation was high after watching the club's women's team make the grand final.
"I can't fault the playing group, I have so much respect for them, they see the vision for the club and are really driven to improve performance over the off-season and beyond," Cook said.
"As a club we are all very close, our women's team played-off in a grand final this year and to see the excitement that generates has certainly driven our men to follow in their footsteps."
Cook said re-signing was done very early without hesitation.
"I have been really lucky to walk through the doors of a brilliantly-run football club. The cultural stability that the board and previous coaches have set is fantastic," he said.
"This has meant I can solely focus on developing an inexperienced group that are really keen to learn and improve."
Cook, who is a teacher, coached Launceston to a TSL development league premiership in 2018.
