Launceston competitors performed with distinction at the rhythmic gymnastics state championships.
Clubs from Launceston and Hobart were joined by a number of interstate teams at Kingborough Sports Centre for the biggest championships the state has seen in many years.
Launceston PCYC entered seven girls in level three and four. All seven placed in the top six and the level-three team of Jasmine Lim, Leila Newman, Tina Pham, Arleigh Gregson and Emily Lawson were crowned state champions.
Launceston PCYC manager Melissa Matthys said: "Having our very own Sophie Lawson and Matilda Maney, as level four state champion and runner-up and Arleigh Gregson and Emily Lawson as number two and three in level three shows the tremendous dedication given by these young girls each training session in reaching for their dreams.
"The depth we have in the club with 45 rhythmic gymnasts ranging from recreational to level five is a testament to our hard-working team of five coaches who have been driving the program to success."
Just days after tasting such success at the state championships, Zoe O'Connor and Sophie Lawson will represent the club at a level five-10 training camp at one of Australia's premier rhythmic gymnastics clubs, Aspire Gymnastics.
The Launceston PCYC club will also be hosting a spring display on Saturday, September 30, to celebrate the rhythmic gymnastics year.
