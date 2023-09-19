The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Launceston PCYC stars at rhythmic gymnastics state championships

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 20 2023 - 10:05am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston PCYC members Tina Pham, Emily Lawson, Matilda Maney, Sophie Lawson, Arleigh Gregson, Jasmine Lim and Leila Newman. Picture supplied
Launceston PCYC members Tina Pham, Emily Lawson, Matilda Maney, Sophie Lawson, Arleigh Gregson, Jasmine Lim and Leila Newman. Picture supplied

Launceston competitors performed with distinction at the rhythmic gymnastics state championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.