Unbeaten Volume Up heads into Tasmanian Breeders Classic Final

By Brennan Ryan
September 20 2023 - 8:40am
Volume Up wins his semi-final of the Gary Sutton Breeders Classic for trainer Ted Medhurst. Picture by Bec Spring.
Volume Up wins his semi-final of the Gary Sutton Breeders Classic for trainer Ted Medhurst. Picture by Bec Spring.

Volume Up heads into next Monday's Gary Sutton Tasmanian Breeders Classic Final (515m) as the only unbeaten runner after another hugely impressive performance in the second semi-final at Mowbray on Monday.

