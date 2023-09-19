Volume Up heads into next Monday's Gary Sutton Tasmanian Breeders Classic Final (515m) as the only unbeaten runner after another hugely impressive performance in the second semi-final at Mowbray on Monday.
The Ted Medhurst-trained son of Fernando Bale and Grease Explosion made it four wins from as many starts, winning by almost five lengths from Whisky Barrel in 29.85 seconds coming off box 2 for Cameron Betts.
Medhurst is no stranger to preparing juveniles for these time-honoured classic contests having won 25 titles of the Tas Breeders Classic and looks all but certain to land another with this season's most promising chaser.
Medhurst has won eight Launceston Breeders Classic titles with his first being Chief Token back in 1989.
Trainer Jillian Stamford had a night to remember winning two semis with Alien Force and Silent Prayer.
Alien Force proved too strong in holding off I'm Star Walkin' to register a 30.04s victory from box 1, with Silent Prayer running out a solid performance over Black Panama clocking 30.26s when jumping off box 4.
The Westbury-based kennel will have three runners in the race with Whisky Barrel finishing second to qualify, all members are from the highly-promising Whiskey Riot x Leica Prayer litter bred by Ricky and Sonia Martin.
The Stamfords are chasing their second Launceston Breeders Classic in 36 years since Diamond Babwe in 1979.
Mount Direction trainer Wayne Williams claimed the remaining semi-final with Honey Scotch in 30.44s.
Tasmanian-owned and bred chaser Ducati Roy lines up from box five, rated as a $13 chance, for the Esplanade Syndicate in the $42,875 group-three Warragul St. Leger Final (460m) in Victoria on Friday night.
In the care of trainer Jackie Greenough for the series, the son of Hard Style Rico produced an outstanding effort on debut at the Howitt Street venue, running second to Alpha Zulu finishing two lengths away in 25.95s.
Mick Sherriff prepared the dog in Tasmania winning seven races from nine lifetime starts.
Corporate bookmakers have installed the Jason Thompson-trained Alpha Zulu as the $2 favourite from box 1 in the $28,000-to-the-winner St. Leger Final, with Awesome Avenger off box 6 on the second line of betting at $4.60.
Tasmania is chasing its second victory in the group-three Warragul St. Leger in 36 years after High Wonder took out the event for Ted Medhurst and was prepared for the race by the late trainer Max Wintle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.