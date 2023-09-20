A Summerhill woman who breached a three-month suspended jail sentence less than a week after it was imposed will not have to serve the term, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Alana Lynette Murray, 25, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on August 28-six days after she walked out of custody on August 22 with the wholly suspended sentence.
Police prosecutor Beri Kurdistan said police intercepted Murray's vehicle on Lavender Grove about 12.06am.
Police systems showed that Murray was disqualified from driving between August 27, 2023 and August 21, 2025.
She told police she was driving from a friend's place and knew her licence was disqualified.
The court heard the disqualified driving breached the suspended sentence and a community correction order.
Defence lawyer Andrew Lonergan said Murray was arrested on August 28 and had been in custody for 23 days.
He told magistrate Simon Brown that it would be disproportionate to the offence to activate the three month suspended sentence.
Mr Lonergan said there was nothing aggravating about the driving.
He said Murray had $2500 in outstanding fines but had the possibility of employment in the retail or hospitality industries upon release.
Mr Brown said the fact that the offence was committed only six days after the imposition of the suspended sentence meant the disqualified driving was a defiance of court orders.
"I have formed the view that it would be disproportionate to activate the suspended sentence," Mr Brown said.
He sentenced her to 28 days jail for the disqualified driving backdated to August 28 and disqualified her from driving for three months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.