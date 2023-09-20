The Examiner
Alana Lynette Murray defied court orders Launceston court hears

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
September 20 2023 - 11:30am
Alana Lynnette Murray. Picture Facebook
A Summerhill woman who breached a three-month suspended jail sentence less than a week after it was imposed will not have to serve the term, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

