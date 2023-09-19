Excitement for the Junction Arts Festival has overflown with an extra day added to the schedule for a "party" of an opening night.
The carnival of arts, performance and music is ready to take over Launceston from Wednesday, September 20 through to the weekend.
Junction's chair Rebecca Birrell said the opening night should be "really amazing".
"We've got a starry inspired theme, so people can come in their most incredible, otherworldly outfit," Ms Birrell said.
There will be a prize for best dressed and bands will also be playing at the opening night.
"It should be really exciting, I hope to see heaps of people at that one," she said.
Other highlights of the extended weekend will include light shows on the fountains, Resurgence - a large community project - Amanda Parer's rabbits and a children's program.
"Lots of exciting things, there is something literally for everyone I think in this program," Ms Birrell said.
She said ticket sales were going well, with some performances already completely sold out.
"So I would definitely recommend getting in and getting your tickets, and also a festival hub pass," she said.
"You'll want to get that, so that you can get in any time if you arrive before seven it's free anyway, but if you have a hub pass, you can come and go as you please at whatever hour and also you get into that last bit."
Celebrating the Spring Equinox, Junction Festival will return to Prince's Square and surrounds for five days of arts and music experience.
It has transformed Princes Square into a playground of theatre, dance, art, installations, food, wine, music and cabaret.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.