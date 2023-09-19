The Examiner
Tasmanian Fire Service urges those in Friendly Beaches to leave

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated September 19 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:53pm
Tasmanian emergency responders said the fire on Coles Bay Rd is uncontrolled and spreading. File photo
An uncontrolled bushfire is spreading eastwards from Coles Bay Road towards Friendly Beaches, north of the Freycinet peninsula, emergency services confirmed.

