An uncontrolled bushfire is spreading eastwards from Coles Bay Road towards Friendly Beaches, north of the Freycinet peninsula, emergency services confirmed.
The Tasmanian Fire Service lifted its bushfire danger rating to 'severe', and has urged people in the Friendly Beaches area on the state's middle east coast to leave immediately.
"The fire danger rating is severe. Fires under these conditions are expected to be uncontrollable and fast moving," the service warned.
"The fire is travelling in an easterly direction towards Friendly Beaches from Coles Bay Road."
It warned that embers could threaten homes in the area before the arrival of the fire, while smoke could cause respiration problems.
The fire is expected to put Swanwick and Coles Bay at high risk in the next few hours, the fire service said.
"If you are at Coles Bay Road, Friendly Beaches, you should go to a safer location now.
"If you don't have a safe route to a safer place, shelter inside the nearest building, regularly checking your surroundings and putting out any fires near the building until the fire passes."
The service confirmed a safer location and potential evacuation point was available at the Coles Bay Boat Ramp.
The outbreak is the first major incident of the Tasmanian bushfire season, and came just minutes after the Bureau of Metrology declared that the drier El Nino weather pattern has arrived.
More to follow.
