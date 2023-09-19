Emergency responders were still battling an uncontrolled bushfire around Coles Bay Rd, north of the Freycinet peninsula this morning.
The blaze started on September 19, prompting the Tasmanian Fire Service (TFS) to close the road to traffic and warn it was spreading out of control eastwards towards Friendly Beaches.
There were queues of motorists caught up, as the road is the only access into the Coles Bay town and Freycinet peninsula.
The TFS service lifted its bushfire danger rating to 'severe' yesterday, but by this morning, had scaled back the warning to 'high'.
It urged urged people in the Friendly Beaches area, on Tassie's middle east coast, to leave immediately.
The TasAlert map showed a large burned area encompassing Coles Bay Road, as well as what appeared to be a new blaze to the southeast, on Friendly Beaches Road.
TFS Acting Regional Chief, Greg Butters said TFS crews are actively responding to several bushfires on the East Coast, including the one at Coles Bay, which remains under emergency warning.
"Coles Bay township is currently not under immediate threat, however, the Tasmania Fire Service advises that awareness and vigilance should be maintained," he said.
"Ground crews, supported by three aircraft, are actively working to bring the bushfire at Coles Bay Road under control.
"Due to the location of the fire, police have closed Coles Bay Road to all traffic.
"Anyone in the Friendly Beaches area who has not evacuated should leave immediately to a nearby safer place," Mr Butters said.
He said an evacuation point has been set up in Swansea to assist those who were unable to return home due to the closure of Coles Bay road.
The service confirmed a safer location and potential evacuation point was available at the Coles Bay Boat Ramp.
A separate bushfire was blazing on McManus Drive, Falmouth, to the north.
TFS warned motorists traveling on the Tasman Highway to avoid the area if possible, and to slow down amid heavy smoke.
The service was conducting fuel reduction burns in Scamander, on Upper Scamander Rd, and in Bicheno to the south.
Further inland, the TFS also warned another bushfire was burning out of control in the Colebrook area, around Springhill Bottom and Grahams roads.
It warned that embers could threaten homes in the area before the arrival of the fire, while smoke could cause respiration problems.
The outbreaks around the state are the first major incidents of the Tasmanian bushfire season, and came after the Bureau of Metrology declared that the drier El Nino weather pattern has arrived.
