The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

Prospect High fall to St Virgil's in 2023 Hawks Cup boys' grand final

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
September 20 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prospect High coach Steven Andrews was full of praise for his team's endeavour after they were defeated by St Virgil's in Wednesday's Hawks Cup grand final at UTAS Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.