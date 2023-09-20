Prospect High coach Steven Andrews was full of praise for his team's endeavour after they were defeated by St Virgil's in Wednesday's Hawks Cup grand final at UTAS Stadium.
St Virgil's led by 20 points at half-time before running out 12.4 (76) to 3.1 (19) winners in the match which featured students across Year 9 and 10.
Prospect defeated St Brendan-Shaw by 31 points in the tri-series rounds to advance to the big dance.
"They fought really hard. I was really impressed with the way that they went (about it) and their endeavour to make it a competitive day," Andrews said.
The coach said it may have been the Prospect's boys' first time in the decider of the competition which started in 2008.
"I believe so. It's definitely the first time in my time at Prospect, they've punched well above their weight for a small school so we're ecstatic," he said.
On top of that, it was the Prospect girls' first time making the Hawks Cup grand final on Tuesday.
"It's outstanding. We couldn't be more proud of both teams making the grand finals," Andrews said.
"They're just a great bunch of students. We couldn't be more proud of everyone that represented Prospect over the last two days."
The boys' decider had great crowd atmosphere with students and parents cheering from the sidelines.
"It's always good to have a crowd," Andrews said.
"It makes it more enjoyable for the boys, regardless of which team. They deserve to play at such a fantastic venue."
Jye Doherty was awarded Prospect's player of the series.
"He just competed really well. He presented when he was put forward or in the midfield," Andrews said.
"He was rock solid in the backline and we had him back there for the majority of Wednesday."
Prospect beat Riverside in the Northern High Schools Sports Association grand final to progress to the Hawks Cup finals.
Results:
Game 1: St Virgil's defeated Prospect 7.8 (50) to 2.2 (14)
Game 2: St Virgil's defeated St Brendan-Shaw 5.3 (33) to 3.4 (22)
Game 3: Prospect defeated St Brendan-Shaw 8.5 (53) to 3.4 (22)
Grand Final: St Virgil's defeated Prospect 12.4 (76) to 3.1 (19)
