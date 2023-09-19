Personal stories on life with a disability were shared with students at Brooks High School during an annual assembly on inclusivity.
This year the focus was on disability, while previously the Being Inclusive assemblies have focused on celebrating cultural diversity and their LGBTQ+ community.
Assistant principal Louise Rose said this year's focus covered four different type of disability; physical, cognitive, sensory and social/emotional.
The student body heard from their peers who have a disability and how their disability impacts their daily life.
"The assembly is important as it educates our school community on what it means to be an inclusive school," Ms Rose said.
"At Brooks High our mantras are 'everyone is welcome here' and 'Brooks is a place of peace'."
She said the school strived for those ideas by creating and promoting inclusive behaviours from all students, staff and community members."
The assembly hopes to achieve acceptance, understanding and compassion, Ms Rose said.
"That our students with a disability are given an equal chance to realise their full educational and social potential in a non-judgemental, accountable and empowering way," she said.
Grade nine and 10 students performed a dance during the assembly, while year seven and eight read out a poem on celebrating disability.
