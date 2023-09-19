Shares in Tassie-focussed miner Stellar Resources jumped as much as 25 per cent before retreating after the company said drilling results at its prospect outside Scamander had yielded thick concentrations of silver.
Stellar confirmed to the market on September 19 that a 32-metre drill sample contained 141 grams per tonne of silver, including a five-metre section within that where the concentration rose to 495 grams per tonne.
The silver strike was made at a depth of 130 metres or lower, and the sample also contained "significant" grades of critical minerals indium and gallium, according to the company.
The market responded positively, driving the company's ASX-listed shares 25 per cent higher, to 1.5 cents apiece, before they fell back to 1.3 cents each, about 8 per cent above their previous day's close.
Stellar executive director Gary Fietz said the results were "outstanding".
"Our maiden drill hole demonstrates the huge potential yet to be unlocked at North Scamander," he said.
According to the company statement, this "high-grade multi-commodity" discovery at the North Scamander project has similar characteristics to the tin-silver systems of the world-class Bolivian Tin Belt.
The company is planning to follow up the result with further drilling at the project site later this year, including an electromagnetic survey in October that will use equipment lowered into the drillhole.
"The results [will] assist with follow-up drill testing of this exciting target as soon as practicable," Mr Fietz said.
Targets for follow-up drilling include a high-grade polymetallic vein of silver, tin, zinc and lead, as well as copper hosted in stockwork at the deposit.
Stellar, a Canada-based company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, also controls the Heemskirk Tin Project on the Tasmanian West Coast.
Heemskirk is among the richest untapped tin reserves in the world, and Stellar recently conducted exploration drilling that expanded the indicated resources of the deposit by 24 per cent, to an estimated 77,872 tonnes of contained tin.
